LETTER: Why the State School Superintendent Race Matters

Dear Editor,

When Georgians head to the polls, most attention goes to the races at the top of the ballot. Voters hear constant debate about the presidency, Congress, governor, and other high-profile offices. But one of the most important positions on the ballot often gets far less attention than it deserves. That office is State School Superintendent.

Many voters do not fully realize how much this role affects everyday life in our state. The State School Superintendent helps lead Georgia’s education system by overseeing academic standards, accountability, testing, school support, and the use of education funding. The decisions made in this office do not stay in Atlanta. They reach into every classroom, every school community, and every family with children in public education.

This matters because education is not an abstract issue. It shapes whether a child learns to read on grade level, whether a teacher has the support needed to succeed in the classroom, whether parents are treated as partners, and whether students graduate prepared for college, a career, and responsible citizenship. It affects communities, employers, taxpayers, and most importantly, the children who only get one shot at an education.

I care deeply about this because I have spent years working in civic education and investing in Georgia students. Through that work, I have seen the tremendous potential of young people across our state. I have also seen the difference that strong teachers, engaged parents, and focused leadership can make in a child’s life. My wife has spent years in the classroom as a special education teacher in Georgia public schools, so our family has also seen firsthand the real challenges that teachers and families face every day.

Those challenges are not small. Too many parents feel unheard. Too many teachers are weighed down by paperwork, bureaucracy, and policies that do not help them do what they do best, which is teach. Too many students are being pushed through a system without mastering the basics they need to succeed. When we fail to focus on academic excellence, transparency, and accountability, it is our children who pay the price.

That is why this race matters. Georgia needs leadership that will put students first, respect parents, support teachers, and focus on results. Parents should have a meaningful voice in their children’s education. Teachers should be supported, not sidelined. Students should be in classrooms where learning is the priority and expectations are high. Taxpayers should be able to trust that education dollars are being spent wisely and effectively.

The State School Superintendent race may not generate the same headlines as other contests, but its impact is enormous. The person elected to this office will help shape the future of our schools and, in many ways, the future of our state. Georgia’s children get one shot at an education. That alone should make this race one every voter takes seriously.

Dr. Randell Trammell