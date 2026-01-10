LETTER: The Board of Directors for Sustainable Newton

Dear Editor,

We are writing in support of actions taken by the Covington City Council to enact a 180-day moratorium on data center permitting and initiate zoning ordinance changes to govern future projects. The changes discussed by the council will increase transparency by requiring a special use permit for data centers proposed in M1 (light industrial) and M2 (heavy industrial) zoning districts and will also establish supplemental standards to be considered when evaluating future permit applications in all applicable zoning areas.

Explosive AI growth will make data centers a dominant feature of the modern economy for years to come. But, because they can consume vast amounts of energy, water, and land, each project needs to be managed to protect local residents, while giving developers a fair and transparent review. As the city's Planning & Zoning Department, Planning Commission, and councilmembers work through the process to establish supplemental standards for permit reviews, we encourage them to focus on criteria that limit air and water pollution and manage energy and water consumption to avoid problems with system reliability or increased rates for households.

Sincerely,

The Board of Directors for Sustainable Newton