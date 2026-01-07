LETTER: Richard King

Dear Editor,

It has come to my attention that a lot of people have let their moral standards slide when it comes to a lot of stuff, particularly politics. Morals are “a person’s standards of behavior or beliefs concerning what is and is not acceptable for them to do”. I don’t know when it became fashionable for us to forget the Golden Rule, the biblical rule of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Matt. 7:12). Instead of trying to convert others, many of you have fallen into forcing your beliefs upon others. This was particularly true of the antiabortion people; but also, we have those who believe that all men aren’t created equal, those that daily bare false witness, those that feel stealing (votes) is OK, those who think that murdering political foes is OK. It is a vice of man to think what he believes is what everyone should believe.

So many of you have fallen under the spell of men who would lead you to places that are not good for you or your soul. This country was founded upon the principles that all men are created equal, that “We the People...

In Order to Form a More Perfect Union. ...

Establish Justice...

Insure Domestic Tranquility. ...

Provide for the Common Defense. ...

Promote the General Welfare. ...

Secure the Blessings of Liberty to Ourselves and Our Posterity. ...”

Long ago we entered into a great war of succession, because some people thought they could have their way simply by separating from the rest. That civil war taught us that the side with the most adherents will win. There is no separation from the whole, we have all pledged to be one nation.

That being said, if you can’t create a majority who believe like you, you’ll just have to accept that and move on. You are part of something bigger than you. Our founding documents insured that we didn’t have to accept minority decisions and that to maintain the peace we would not impose rules or take away freedoms that the majority of people enjoyed. There are a lot of people today that think they can do just that, impose their will by force or at least by stealing away the rights of others.

Basically, I’m seeing a minority group undermining our republic and its institutions with one seditious act after another. It seems that many of you have been seduced by sin and falsehood, many have checked your morals at the door. I keep wondering why so many feel that what their political leaders are doing is acceptable.

I think many of you would do well to open your Bible and reread Jesus’s sermon on the mount in the Book of Matthew.

“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand”. Wise words from the New Testament. There are lots of people here feeding the evils of division with lies and misinformation. I can only feel shame for those of you who give your thumbs up approval to those evildoer’s.

These are the seditionists, those who believe they can profit from destroying. A wiseman said, “ be careful what you wish for you may get it” Already we’ve seen too many instances of the negative effects this division has caused. I wonder why so many of you are willing to put aside your morals to serve an evil cause. You cannot serve your faith by doing evil. Jesus’s Serman on the Mount points out no one can serve two masters.

None of us are served by baring false witness. It is time for compromise and mediation.

Richard King

Covington