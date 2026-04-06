Alcovy High announces 2026 Top 10

Photo via Newton County Schools

Alcovy High School has announced the names of the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2026. Leading the way are Valedictorian, Brylie Lewis, and Salutatorian, Aoqi Xu. Each of the top 10 graduates have exciting prospects ahead of them as they prepare for life after high school.

Alcovy High School’s 2026 Top 10 Graduates are:

• Brylie Lewis -- Brylie, the valedictorian, plans to attend Valdosta State University to major in health sciences. She selected Mr. Chris Newsham as her top teacher.

• Aoqi Xu – Aoqi, the salutatorian, plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in aerospace science. He selected Mr. Patrick Alligood as his top teacher.

• Sara Anderson – Sarah plants to attend Athens Technical College for their radiologic technology program. She selected Mr. Andrew Pollard as her top teacher.

• Caden Coody – Caden plans to purse a skilled trade while working to become a missionary. He selected Mr. Brian Coates as his top teacher.

• Megan McElhaney – Megan hasn’t finalized her college choice although she’s narrowed it down to South Carolina State University, Savannah State University, or Benedict College. She plans to major in chemistry and possibly pursue a pharmacy degree. She selected Mr. Mack Hardwick as her top teacher.

• Kevin Mills – Kevin plans to attend the University of South Alabama to purse a degree in broadcasting meteorology. He selected Ms. Kelly Elder as his top teacher.

• Branson Moore – Branson plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering through a dual-degree program at Georgia College and State University. He selected Ms. Pamela Consuegra as his top teacher.

• Lizbeth Serrano-Tzintzun – Lizbeth plans to major in biology on a pre-med track at Oxford College of Emory University. She selected Ms. Felisha Wagner as her top teacher.

• Jessiah Thebaud – Jessiah plans to enlist in the Air Force before attending a technical college to study electrical engineering. He selected Ms. Alyssa Maxwell as his top teacher.

• Grayson Woodward – Grayson plans to attend the University of Georgia to major in Animal Biosciences. She selected Ms. Kemily Pattillo as her top teacher.