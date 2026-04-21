Katheryn Wilber is finishing strong with her high school career winding down

For the Eastside girls' varsity soccer team, Katheryn Wilber has been more than a standout player.

As a senior captain, she’s been the steady presence in the middle of the field, the voice teammates trust and the kind of competitor who raises the level of everyone around her.

Now, as graduation approaches, she leaves behind a season and a legacy built on resilience, leadership and connection.

“It’s definitely enjoyable, and it’s rewarding,” Wilber said of her final season. “To have a good final season with my best friends—it’s very rewarding.”

That sense of togetherness has been at the heart of her experience. For Wilber, the team is more than just a roster; it’s a second family.

Many of her closest friendships have been formed on the field, carrying over into everyday life off the field.

“It really just means everything, knowing that I’m playing with my best friends,” Wilber said. “It’s coming to a close, so I'm just trying to enjoy every moment.”

This season has delivered plenty of moments worth holding onto. One stands above the rest: a win over Flowery Branch on senior night that secured the team’s playoff spot.

“It was very, very enjoyable,” Wilber said. “That was probably my favorite moment.”

Her success hasn’t come without challenges. Injuries throughout the season forced her to adjust, not just physically, but mentally.

“It’s hard wanting to play at your very best level, but knowing you can’t,” Wilber said. “It’s allowed me to not try and control everything and just rely on my teammates.”

That willingness to trust others reflects her growth as a leader. As captain, Wilber has taken on the responsibility of guiding a relatively young team, offering direction and encouragement in equal measure.

“I try to be direct and give the team ideas on what they could do differently next time,” Wilber said. “Just helping them think about the game.”

Head coach Yulisa Vega praised that leadership, noting how much Wilber has evolved since stepping into the captain role.

“She’s really stepped in to fill that senior captain role well,” Vega said. “She directs the girls, leads drills, and just sets the example. She’s a natural leader.”

That leadership is rooted in confidence and knowledge of the game. Playing attacking midfield, Wilber sits at the center of Eastside’s offense, literally and figuratively. Much of the team’s play flows through her, and her ability to distribute the ball creates scoring opportunities. But it’s her mentality that truly sets her apart.

“She plays with a lot of courage,” Vega said. “She is fearless. And that kind of energy spreads to the rest of the team.”

That fearlessness was on full display earlier this season in a penalty kick shootout. As the first player to step up, Wilber faced immediate pressure, but delivered, setting the tone for a team victory.

“She made her PK, and that confidence rushed through everyone,” Vega recalled. “Everyone made it after that, and we won.”

Moments like that highlight Wilber’s composure; something coach Vega says never wavers. Even in high-pressure games against top competition teams.

“A lot of players break under that kind of pressure,”Vega said. “But that does not happen to her. She stays calm.”

Off the field, Wilber has been just as impressive. Balancing athletics with academics, she’s maintained robust performance in the classroom, even earning a spot in Eastside’s top 10 academically. Looking ahead, Wilber is set to continue both her academic and athletic career at Georgia College and State University, where she will play soccer and study nursing. Though she is eager for what comes next, leaving Eastside will not be easy.

“I’ll definitely miss Coach Vega, my friends, and just the community,” Wilber said. “Having my family nearby at every game, it’s just special.”

She doesn’t plan to stay away for long. With college just an hour away, Wilber hopes to return for games and stay connected to the program that shaped her.

As she moves on, her absence will be felt. Not just in the plays she created or the games she helped win, but in the presence, she brought with her every day.

“I think the team will miss that person to look up to,” Vega said. “Her confidence, her fearlessness—it’s contagious.”

For Wilber, the final season has never just been about results. It’s been about making the most of every moment with her teammates, her friends, and the game she loves.