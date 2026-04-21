Which county-area teams punched their ticket to the playoffs?

The regular season for spring sports has officially come to an end. While the season may be over for some, a handful of local teams have more to play for as the playoffs are on the horizon.

All four high schools will continue their track and field seasons, but five teams across baseball, soccer and tennis are still in the mix.

Newton Baseball

The Newton Rams finished the 2026 regular season with a sweep over the South Gwinnett Comets.

With the sweep, the Rams secured the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAAAA — marking back-to-back seasons that the team will host in the first round.

Newton maintained a 10-5 record at home this season and will put it to the test against the Brookwood Broncos to start the postseason.

The Broncos finished the year 21-9 with a 11-3 record in Region 7-AAAAAA. Despite a third place finish in region play, Brookwood ranks 18 spots ahead of Newton on MaxPreps’ baseball rankings for Class AAAAAA.

After falling short a year ago in the first round, Newton will look to advance to the Sweet 16 when they take on the Broncos on Friday, April 24. The two teams will begin a doubleheader at 4 p.m. If there is a game three, it will take place at Newton on Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m.

Social Circle Baseball

The Social Circle Redskins rose a five-game win streak all the way to a Region 4A-Division I title in Chris Davis’ first year at the helm.

Now at 21-8, the ‘Skins will look to make up for the series loss to Vildalia last year in the opening round.

This time around, Social Circle will host Dodge County in a Friday doubleheader. The Indians finished the season 15-12 with a sixth place finish(9-9) in Region 2A-Division I.

Dodge County has proven across the season that it is a team that can hit the ball out of the yard, but some of the team’s top arms have been gettable in 2026.

Brayden Allen, Ian Miller and Garrett Brooks will look to take the ‘Skins to the Sweet 16 when they begin the first round on Friday, April 24. If there is a game three, it will be played the following day on Saturday, April 25.

Eastside Boys’ and Girls’ Soccer

Eastside’s soccer teams are back in the playoffs once again after strong seasons on the pitch. Head coaches Yulisa Vega and Jabari Bennett have led young, but talented teams to the postseason.

Both teams ended the year as No. 4 seeds, and they will open the postseason against the same school — Perry.

The Eagles’ soccer teams will travel south to take on the Perry Panthers on Thursday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Perry’s boys team ended the season 10-8 while the Lady Panthers went 11-5 — both teams finished at the top of Region 1-AAAA.

Social Circle Boys’ and Girls’ Soccer

Similar to Eastside, Social Circle will field both of its soccer teams in the opening round of the playoffs.

However, the Redskins will have the luxury of playing both games on their home field.

The Lady Redskins will play first as the team looks to continue its storied playoff success. Head coach Heather Wood and the team will take on the 7-11 Fitzgerald Lady Hurricanes on Thursday, April 23.

In year’s past, it has usually been one player that has done the majority of the scoring for the Lady Redskins. However, 2026 has featured a dynamic trio of Maggie Berger, Kara Taylor and Kambrie Morrow at the forefront.

Following the girls’ game, Social Circle’s boys team will host the 9-7 Berrien Rebels. In the first year under head coach Jacob Baxley, the Redskins won 10 games — breaking a three-year stretch of six wins.

Social Circle Tennis

Social Circle’s boys team was tabbed as a No. 9 seed for the playoffs. In the opening round, the team will host No. 24 seeded Worth County.

The Lady Redskins also clinched a spot in the playoffs as a No. 23 seed. Social Circle's girls tennis team will go on the road to take on Berrien in the first round.

Eastside Tennis

Eastside’s boys tennis team punched their ticket to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 8-AAAA.

The Eagles will be one of the first spring teams to begin their playoff run as they take on Ware County on the road on Tuesday, April 21.

Newton Tennis

The Lady Rams finished the season with a playoff berth as the team earned the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAAAA. Newton will host Brookwood in the opening round.

County-Area Track and Field Teams

All four county-area high schools will compete in their respective track and field region meets this week.

The first was Newton, who traveled to Archer High School for the Region 4-AAAAAA meet on Monday, April 20. Eastside traveled to North Oconee for the Region 8-AAAA meet on Tuesday, April 21.

Newton’s and Eastside's region results were not available as of press time. Check the April 25-26 Weekend Edition of The Covington News for the results.

Social Circle will feel right at home when the team hosts the Region 4A-Division I meet on Wednesday, April 22. Alcovy will round out the local teams when the Tigers travel to Loganville High School for the Region 8-AAAAA meet on Thursday, April 23.