Athlete Alumni Check-In: Dewberry, Wilcox, Vinson

The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In is a space to highlight former Newton County student athletes while also providing updates on where they are in their respective careers. Amman Dewberry, AJ Vinson and Aaliyah Wilcox are the athletes that will be covered in this edition.

Amman Dewberry

Dewberry graduated from Peachtree Academy in 2022, months after he committed and signed to Presbyterian College for baseball.

During his time at Peachtree Academy, Dewberry led the Panthers to a pair of state titles in 2018 and 2022. In 2022, Dewberry was an All-State and All-Region selection.

In 2020 and 2021, Dewberry was named as a Perfect Game All-American Honorable Mention.

Following Peachtree Academy, Dewberry has spent four seasons with Presbyterian.

Dewberry played in 21 games as a freshman and totaled seven hits and a trio of home runs. After missing the entirety of the 2024 season, Dewberry posted his best numbers in his final two years.

Across the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Dewberry totaled over 44 hits apiece and hit 19 home runs across the two years. Dewberry led the team in RBIs both seasons.

By the end of 2026, Dewberry had accumulated 102 hits and 83 RBIs across his career.

Dewberry’s career home runs ranks 10th among all Presbyterian players and fourth for the program in the DI era.

In his last two seasons, Dewberry was named to the Academic All-District Team.

Last month, Dewberry announced on X that he officially entered the graduate portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

AJ Vinson

Vinson is currently an offensive lineman for the University of Louisiana-Monroe(UL Monroe), where he is set for his second season with the team.

Vinson started in the trenches in his final two seasons at Social Circle and was a four-year letterman on the basketball team.

Prior to his graduation from Social Circle in 2023, Vinson signed his letter of intent to continue his playing career at Garden City Community College.

Vinson played one game in both of his two seasons at Garden City, but a transfer to UL Monroe has offered plenty of playing time for the former Redskin.

In 2025, Vinson played in 12 games for the Warhawks. As a member of the offensive line, Vinson helped UL Monroe total over 3,800 yards of total offense.

Vinson is slated for his senior season with UL Monroe this fall.

Aaliyah Wilcox

Wilcox graduated from Newton in 2024 and has played two full seasons for East Texas A&M University.

At Newton, Wilcox was named to the All-Cov News Softball Team as a junior and senior.

As a freshman at East Texas A&M, Wilcox played in 49 games and totaled 26 hits and three home runs. The first collegiate home run for Wilcox came in a game against Northwestern State in March of 2025.

In the 2025 Southland Conference Tournament, Wilcox hit a game-tying home run to keep the Lady Lions alive against McNeese.

In her sophomore season, Wilcox batted .252 with 28 hits, 16 RBIs, two home runs and 18 walks.

This past year, Wilcox was one of four East Texas A&M players to be named to the Academic All-District Team.