Anslee Saunchegraw transfers to Kennesaw State

Following a breakout college season as a freshman, former Eastside Lady Eagle Anslee Saunchegraw is making the move to Conference-USA.

After one season at Piedmont University, Saunchegraw will transfer to Kennesaw State University to join an Owls’ program that won seven games in 2026.

Saunchegraw made the move official in an X post on Wednesday, May 20.

“I want to thank God for ordering my steps and putting the right people in my path,” Saunchegraw wrote. “Thank you to the coaches at KSU who gave me this opportunity. Excited for this next step! Hooty Hoo.”

In her one season at Piedmont, Saunchegraw was named as the Collegiate Conferences of the South’s Player of the Year as well as the conference’s Rookie of the Year.

Saunchegraw earned NFCA All-Region First Team as well as a spot on the NFCA All-Americans DIII Third Team.

The freshman started in all 42 games for Piedmont and finished the year with a .476 batting average and a .849 slugging percentage. Saunchegraw totaled 60 hits, 47 runs, 20 stolen bases, 39 RBIs and 10 home runs.

Saunchegraw led Piedmont in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs and stolen bases.

At Kennesaw State, Saunchegraw will join another former county-area player — Savannah Frachiseur — who played at Social Circle.