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Amanda Shoemaker requests $2 million from Newton County following controversy
amanda shoemaker anti litem
Amanda Shoemaker's attorney, Dwight Thomas out of Atlanta, is requesting $2 million for his client following the controversial series of events that led to Shoemaker being placed on administrative leave. Contributed Photo.
Newton County Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker is asking Newton County to pay her $2 million in damages following a series of events that led her to being placed on administrative leave. Attorney Dwight L. Thomas of Atlanta, sent an ante-litem notice on behalf of Shoemaker — which The Covington News has obtained — to the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Interim Chair Linda Hays, Acting County Manager James Brown and Patrick Jaugstetter of Jarrad & Davis on June 2. The notice was a pre-litigation demand seeking damages in the form of a settlement prior to an official lawsuit.