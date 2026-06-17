Amanda Shoemaker requests $2 million from Newton County following controversy

Newton County Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker is asking Newton County to pay her $2 million in damages following a series of events that led her to being placed on administrative leave. Attorney Dwight L. Thomas of Atlanta, sent an ante-litem notice on behalf of Shoemaker — which The Covington News has obtained — to the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Interim Chair Linda Hays, Acting County Manager James Brown and Patrick Jaugstetter of Jarrad & Davis on June 2. The notice was a pre-litigation demand seeking damages in the form of a settlement prior to an official lawsuit.