One airlifted to hospital following wreck at Highway 36 intersection

NEWTON COUNTY — One person has been airlifted to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash at an accident-prone intersection.

A crash involving a green Chevrolet and a pick-up truck took place on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 36 and Lackey Road. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office told The Covington News that the Chevrolet attempted to cross Highway 36 when it was struck by the pick-up truck.

A third vehicle was struck following the initial impact and sustained minor damage.

One of the individuals involved was Life-flighted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. It is not clear at this time which driver it was.

This is at least the second major accident that has taken place within the last month at this intersection.

On April 10, a two-vehicle collision involving a Chevrolet Traverse and a dump truck resulted in serious injuries. The driver of the Traverse, 18-year-old Cadence Usiak, and the passenger, 13-year-old Aiden Usiak, were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital and Arthur M. Blank Hospital, respectively.

Aiden Usiak passed away on April 13 due to his injuries.

According to an April 28 update posted on Facebook by the Usiaks’ mother, Cadence Usiak was expected to be taken off of life support. Both children are organ donors.

A GoFundMe has been posted to help cover the Usiak's medical expenses.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with corrected information from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.