Newton County 4-H wraps up DPA season

It’s giving… big goals, big success, big achievement: District Project Achievement!

This past weekend officially wrapped up the Newton County 2025-2026 4-H District Project Achievement (DPA) season. DPA is a cornerstone of Georgia 4-H youth development offering students in grades 4 through 12 opportunities to explore interests, build essential life skills, and gain confidence through public speaking and project presentations.

Cloverleaf (4th–6th Grade) District Project Achievement

On February 7th, Newton County 4-H hosted the Cloverleaf District Project Achievement at Eastside High School. This year’s event was the largest in history, welcoming 478 competitors from 17 counties, including 54 outstanding youth from Newton County.

Students presented across a wide range of project areas, emphasizing hands-on learning, communication and confidence building. Newton County’s Cloverleaf members excelled with 67%, placing in the top three within their categories.

Presentation topics showcased their creativity and curiosity, including sewing machine mechanics, the blue-ringed octopus, and survival shelter design.

Junior/Senior (7th–12th Grade) District Project Achievement

This past weekend, sixteen Newton County 4-H members traveled to Rock Eagle 4-H Center to compete in the 2026 Junior/Senior DPA. Their journey began months earlier in the fall as they developed detailed portfolios documenting leadership, service, project work, and personal growth.

After submitting their portfolios in January, students created demonstrations spanning STEM, performing arts, agriculture, culinary sciences, leadership, and more. Their hard work paid off! Twelve youth placed in the top three of their project area, with seven earning first place honors. Additionally, three 9th grade 4-H’ers qualified for State 4-H Congress this summer.

Newton County also celebrated an exciting leadership milestone: Senior 4-H’er Tori Ekanem was elected to the Northwest District Senior Board of Directors, where she will proudly represent Newton County in the upcoming year.

Newton County 4‑H staff and volunteers expressed immense pride in every participant’s courage, dedication, and growth. District Project Achievement continues to develop lifelong skills in young people, including public speaking, research time management, confidence, and leadership.

Congratulations to all Newton County 4-H participants! Your achievements inspire the entire community.

For more information about 4-H programs, summer opportunities, or next year’s competition, contact the Newton County 4-H office at 770-784-2010 or email newton.extension@uga.edu.