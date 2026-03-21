Peachtree Academy Envirothon Team celebrates successful debut competition

COVINGTON, Ga. — Peachtree Academy has announced the successful debut of its Envirothon team, which competed in the school’s first-ever Envirothon competition at Fort Yargo State Park.

Facing strong competition from several larger public schools, Peachtree Academy students demonstrated exceptional determination, teamwork and a solid foundation in environmental science. Their performance marks an exciting milestone for the Academy as it expands opportunities for hands-on, experiential learning.

The Georgia Envirothon is a nationally recognized, outdoor academic competition that challenges students across five key environmental disciplines: Forestry, Aquatic Ecology, Wildlife, Soils and Current Environmental Issues.

Throughout the event, students rotated through a series of field stations, applying real-world problem-solving skills and showcasing their knowledge of natural resource management and conservation.

“This experience represents an important step forward for our students and our science programs,” said Terran Newman, head of school. “We are incredibly proud of their effort, enthusiasm, and commitment to learning beyond the classroom.”

The competition serves as a foundation for future growth, and Peachtree Academy says it looks forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.

For more information about Peachtree Academy, call Jeanne Smith at 770-860-8900 ext. 1006.