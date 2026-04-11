Two teenagers suffer serious injuries after collision with dump truck

NEWTON COUNTY — A collision between an SUV and a dump truck left two teenagers seriously injured.

The crash happened on Friday afternoon at the intersection of State Route (SR) 36 and Lackey Road. According to preliminary findings from the Georgia State Patrol, a dump truck traveling south on SR-36 collided with a Chevrolet Traverse that was entering the intersection after traveling west on Lackey Road.

The GSP says that the 18-year-old driver of the Traverse did not properly yield to oncoming traffic, leading to the collision.

“A Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west on Lackey Road and was stopped at its intersection with State Route 36,” according to preliminary findings from the GSP. “This intersection is controlled by stop signs for traffic on Lackey Road only. The driver of the Traverse failed to yield and traveled into the intersection, where it was struck by the dump truck.”

The GSP added that both vehicles left the roadway on the western shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Traverse and a 13-year-old passenger were seriously injured. The driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital while the passenger was taken to Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.



