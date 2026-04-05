CARROLL: Allow me to read you the riot act

Let’s explore the origin of some common sayings. After writing several columns about sayings like, “Not my cup of tea” and “The straw that broke the camel's back,” many of you suggested a few others.

How many times have you threatened to read someone “The Riot Act?” What is that act, and why is there a riot involved? I'm pretty sure I “read the riot act” to my sons when they were teenagers, and I'm equally certain they rolled their eyes when I did.

Once upon a time, this resulted in some serious consequences. The Riot Act was passed in 1715 in response to the increasing number of mobs seen in Britain. It was an effort to prevent groups of 12 or more from assembling “unlawfully and riotously.” If they tried to do so, a public official would bravely stand before them and try to read the actual Riot Act.

It went something like this: “Our sovereign Lord the King commandeth all persons, being assembled, to immediately disperse, and peaceably depart to their habitations or businesses for preventing tumults and riotous assemblies.”

In those days, the sound of one's voice didn't carry very far without amplification. So in many cases, the riots continued, the mob ruled, and all hell broketh loose. With the aid of megaphones and electronic speakers, the Riot Act has endured for generations. Today, its primary use is to encourage teens to tidy up their messy bedrooms.

Have you ever pointed out a deer standing “right smack-dab” in the middle of the road? That expression was so popular it appeared in two 1960s radio hits. Ray Charles released a song titled, “Smack Dab in the Middle,” and the Drifters' number one record, “Up On The Roof,” took us “right smack-dab in the middle of town, to a paradise that's trouble-proof.”

This dates back to 1892, and it is intended to spotlight a specific place. “Smack” means to hit. “Dab” is a small spot. So it refers to pinpoint accuracy. Growing up in Alabama, I always assumed it was a southern-ism. However, its use was widespread, and unlike many of our favorite sayings, it's all-American. Its first use was in the US, and it never caught on in other countries.

In pretty much any profession, an experienced worker will often be teamed with a newcomer. "Hey Harve, meet Jerry. It's his first day on the job, and we need you to “Show Him the Ropes.”

Never mind that Harve and Jerry work in a supermarket, and there are no ropes in sight. Harve knows what it means.

There are a couple of theories on the origin of this phrase, and both make sense. One source traces it back to the 1840s, when a story quoted a sailor as saying, “He's a third mate on the ship, and he's on my watch. The captain wants me to show him the ropes.” A few years later, in the 1850s, the phrase made its way to the stage in England. In this instance, the reference was to the ropes that controlled the curtains of an opera stage. “He's only been here for two weeks, but he has already learned the ropes,” it was said. During the past two centuries, “the ropes” have come to signify the details of any job worth learning.

Finally, as someone who has been “Called on the Carpet” a few times in my career, I can tell you that no matter how soft and lush the carpet may be, it is never a pleasant experience. In 1800s England, the servant quarters had hardwood floors and the kitchen had flagstone flooring. However, the master's room had warm, comfortable carpets. If the master called a servant into his room, that usually meant the servant had made a mistake, and would be scolded. In our usage today, it means the boss is summoning an employee for an official reprimand. Or in other words, to read him the Riot Act.

Keep sending in your suggestions. Without your help, this column would be as dead as a door nail. Hey, where did that one come from?

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his latest book is "I Won't Be Your Escape Goat," available from his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.