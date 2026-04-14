Donald Trump endorses Houston Gaines in race for District 10 seat

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Current District 120 State Rep. Houston Gaines (R-Athens) has scored a key endorsement in his campaign to succeed Mike Collins as the District 10 representative for Georgia in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to officially endorse Gaines in his push for the District 10 seat – which includes parts of Newton County.

“It is my Great Honor to endorse Highly Respected State Representative Houston Gaines, who is running to represent the Incredible People of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, in part.

Gaines accepted the endorsement, reposting the president’s words across his own social media.

“Thank you, Mr. President! We will never let you or the 10th district down. I'm honored to have your support,” Gaines wrote.

Gaines is facing political newcomers Ryan Millsap and Jeff Baker in the Republican primary. If he secures the Republican nomination, Gaines will face off against a Democratic nominee in November.

Collins, the current representative, issued a similar sentiment of support shortly after Trump’s announcement.

“The President has made an excellent choice,” Collins wrote on X. “The 10th District will be in great hands with Houston Gaines!”

Gaines was first elected to the State House in 2018 and assumed office in 2019. He’s represented Oconee, Clarke, Jackson and Barrow Counties under the Gold Dome.

In his candidate qualifying information, Gaines listed himself as a Clarke County resident. He describes himself as a “born and raised” Athens native on his campaign website.

Professionally, Gaines described his occupation as “small business development” in his qualifying information. His campaign site specifies him working with Carter Engineering in Oconee County.

Gaines touts being an eighth-generation northeast Georgian – something Trump reiterated in his Truth Social endorsement.

“An Eighth-Generation Georgian, Houston has served as a State Representative since 2019, authoring more than 20 bills that have passed the Georgia Legislature, and championing our AMERICA FIRST Policies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, in part. “As your next Congressman, he will fight tirelessly to Promote our Great Farmers and American Agriculture, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

“Houston Gaines has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Georgia’s 10th Congressional District – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”



