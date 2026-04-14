Oxford OKs alternative Independence Day celebration

OXFORD, Ga. – The Oxford City Council has finalized plans for an Independence Day celebration later this summer.

The city will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Green on Saturday, June 27. Council members unanimously approved the decision at the city’s April 6 meeting.

Earlier this year, it was announced on the City of Oxford Facebook page that they will no longer host their Fourth of July parade.

“This year, after thoughtful discussion, the City of Oxford Mayor and City Council voted not to hold the parade,” the post read. “While we know this may come as disappointing news to some, we also see it as an opportunity to re-imagine how we celebrate as a community.”

The council weighed their options for alternatives at their March 17 work session Mayor David Eady suggested hosting a festival, utilizing the City Green and increasing the number of vendors who participate in Oxford’s quarterly festivals and farmers markets.

Some council members agreed, like Post 4 Councilman Mike Ready, who wanted children’s activities to be included. Others, like Councilman Jim Windham and Councilman Erik Oliver noted concerns about staffing and crowd control.

The June 27 date discussed at the March meeting was suggested by Eady, stating that picking this date would allow employees within the city to enjoy Independence Day with their families.

Ready said the staff should be authorized to look into throwing a festival, but on a scale that is reasonable to Oxford’s size.

“We need to do something to keep the spirit of the city together at least once a year,” Ready said.

Eady asked Interim City Clerk Stacey Mullen to work with Event Manager Sydney Mathis to explore the next steps. No formal vote was issued until their April 6 meeting, confirming a date, time and location.

The motion to approve the details was made by Ready and seconded by Post 3 Councilwoman Laura McCanless. It passed unanimously, 7–0.

Following the decision, planning efforts will continue, which includes developing a vendor list and organizing event activities.