Redskins finish with mixed results at Walton County Championships

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Social Circle’s track and field team put their skills to the test this past Wednesday as they battled multiple local rivals at the Walton County Track and Field Championships.

While the team secured numerous top 10 finishes, Social Circle’s boys and girls team earned third and fourth place, respectively.

The Redskins took home four first place medals in the event, and they all came on the boys side.

In the boys’ 100-meter, Cornelius CJ Scott ran a time of 11.02 to earn first place.

Antonio Bailey took home first place in the boys’ 200-meter dash with a time of 21.96.

When it came time for the boys’ hurdles, Quenton Ervin doubled up on gold medals.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Ervin finished in first with a time of 14.95. Ervin ran a time of 39.37 to earn the top placement in the 300-meter hurdles.

Social Circle’s boys relay team earned second place in the 4x200-meter relay. In the three other relay events on the boys side, the Redskins finished no lower than fourth.

On the girls side, the team took home a second place medal in the 4x400-meter relay.

The best individual placement for a Lady Redskin came from Brielle Price, who scored 33-9.00 in the triple jump to finish in second place. Price also earned third place in the girls’ 400-meter(1:01.08).

Taylor Key finished right behind Price in the triple jump with a score of 33-4.50.

In the girls’ shot put, Z’kiya Stewart(31-10.00) and Jameria Cost(31-7.00) earned third and fourth place, respectively.

All finishes for the Social Circle track and field team

Boys’ 100-meter

Cornelius CJ Scott - 1st(11.02)



Deven Usand - 10th(11.45)



Remi Farmer - 14th(11.71)



Elliot Hamilton - 16th(11.78)



Boys’ 200-meter

Antonio Bailey - 1st(21.96)



Deven Usand - 5th(22.74)



Remi Farmer - 14th(24.24)



Boys’ 400-meter

King Box - 10th(54.65)



Antonio Bailey - 13th(55.40)



Jarius Eason - 17th(57.75)



Aiden Franklin - 18th(58.70)



Boys’ 800-meter

Joseph Crowder-Simmons - 12th(2:25.41)



Adrian Gibbs - 14th(2:35.85)



James Wells - 15th(2:36.75)



Caleb Wall - 17th(2:42.74)



Boys’ 1600-meter

Caleb Wall - 9th(5:38.09)



David Peters - 13th(6:18.88)



Boys’ 3200-meter

Caleb Wall - 8th(12:37.79)



Boys’ 110-meter hurdles

Quenton Ervin - 1st(14.95)



Tivan Branch - 5th(16.95)



Boys’ 300-meter hurdles

Quenton Ervin - 1st(39.37)



Tivan Branch - 9th(45.70)



Boys’ 4x100-meter relay - 4th(42.86)

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay - 2nd(1:29.17)

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay - 4th(3:56.89)

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay - 3rd(10:21.69)

Boys’ Long Jump

Trayvion Smith - 11th(18-11.00)



King Box - 13th(17-9.50)



Adrian Gobbs - 15th(16-11.50)



Boys’ Triple Jump

Quenton Ervin - 4th(40-10.50)



King Box - 5th(40-3.50)



Kayden Fears - 8th(39-5.00)



Adrian Gibbs - 11th(36-10.00)



Boys’ Discus

Jacorious Cory Moore - 8th(116-2.00)



Travis Whitby - 9th(115-3.00)



Josiah Minnifield - 14th(92-7.00)



Boys’ Shot Put

Travis Whitby - 8th(39-11.00)



Jacorious Cory Moore - 13th(35-11.00)



Josiah Minnifield - 14th(33-9.00)



Quentavious Smith - 16th(32-5.00)



Girls’ 100-meter

Emirrah Dowell - 7th(13.17)



Kensley Burnett - 12th(13.59)



Kamre’A Cobb - 14th(16.13)



Girls’ 200-meter

Sophia Fontenot - 8th(27.46)



A’Nylla Ward - 11th(28.79)



Girls’ 400-meter

Brielle Price - 3rd(1:01.08)



Taylor Key - 7th(1:03.48)



A’Nylla Ward - 8th(1:04.55)



Sophia Fontenot - 12th(1:07.27)



Girls’ 800-meter

Sophia Brand - 8th(2:52.72)



Lenzi Gaither - 11th(2:55.73)



Lina Chavez - 13th(3:02.60)



Emma Lantrip - 14th(3:12.57)



Girls’ 1600-meter

Lina Chavez - 9th(7:00.68)



Lenzi Gaither - 10th(7:13.54)



Reese Guy - 11th(8:04.04)



Girls' 3200-meter

Sophie Brand - 5th(15:19.97)



Emma Lantrip - 7th(17:05.49)



Girls 100-meter hurdles

Shadey Venzen - 9th(19.89)



Ayvah Beckles - 11th(20.74)



Corneil Coller - 13th(26.63)



Girls’ 300-meter hurdles

Shadey Venzen - 5th(52.28)



Ayvah Beckles - 10th(57.23)



Corneil Collier - 13th(1:10.41)



Girls’ 4x100-meter relay - 5th(51.70)

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay - 2nd(4:26.34)

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay - 4th(12:11.83)

Girls’ Long Jump

Shadey Venzen - 4th(15-5.00)



Corneil Collier - 8th(13-0.00)



Sophie Brand - 9th(12-2.50)



Girls’ Triple Jump

Brielle Price - 2nd(33-9.00)



Taylor Key - 3rd(33-4.50)



Girls’ Discus

Mariah McGuire - 8th(79-9.00)



Victoria Ryleigh White - 10th(65-3.00)



Z’kiya Stewart - 15th(51-2.00)



Jhalia Gaither - 16th(51-0.00)



Girls’ Shot Put

Z’kuya Stewart - 3rd(31-10.00)



Jameria Cost - 4th(31-700



Jhalia Gaither - 11th(27-7.50)



Victoria Ryleigh white - 15th(24-6.00)



Final Team Results — Girls:

Loganville - 295.5

Walnut Grove - 138

Monroe Area - 99.5

Social Circle - 72

George Walton - 28



Final Team Results — Boys:

Loganville - 260

Walnut Grove - 209

Social Circle - 85

Monroe Area - 65

George Walton - 38



What’s next

Before the Region 4A-Division I meet, Social Circle will host a home meet for both the high school and middle school on Tuesday, April 14.