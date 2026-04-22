Rep. David Scott passes away at age 80

Congressman David Scott (D-Georgia), who represented portions of Newton County in the 13th Congressional District, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80. The cause of death has not been publicly released.

Scott had served as the 13th district representative since its inception in 2003. His district has served Newton County since 2025 and previously from 2003-05. He was seeking reelection to the seat for a 13th term this year, but faced a crowded Democratic primary.

Before serving in Congress, Scott was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1974. Eight years later, he was elected to the 36th district of the Georgia State Senate in 1982.

One of his challengers, Dr. Everton Blair shared a statement to The Covington News following his passing:

“Today, politics fades and humanity remains.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman David Scott. For more than two decades, he answered the call to serve the people of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District with dedication and conviction, and his legacy of public service spans a lifetime of leadership — from the Georgia General Assembly to the halls of the United States Congress.

“My prayers are with Mrs. Alfredia Aaron Scott, the entire Scott family, and all of Congressman Scott’s loved ones as they mourn this loss. My thoughts are also with his dedicated staff and every resident of the 13th District who called him their Congressman. A community grieves today, and we grieve alongside it.

“Our community will come together and build upon his legacy. May his family be surrounded by love, may his staff be held with gratitude, and may the people of this district find comfort in the knowledge that his service mattered. Rest in peace, Congressman.”

Democratic U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock shared a similar sentiment, honoring Scott’s legacy in released statements.

From Ossoff:

“Alisha and I join all Georgians in mourning the passing of Congressman David Scott.

“We send our deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Alfredia, his daughters Dayna and Marcye, the entire Scott family, and his entire staff during this difficult time.

“Congressman Scott devoted his life to public service and the State of Georgia, elected to the Georgia State House in 1974 and the State Senate in 1982 before being elected to Congress in 2002.

“The State of Georgia is a better place thanks to the service of Congressman Scott.

“May his memory be a blessing.”

From Warnock:

“David Scott was a Georgian’s Georgian. For decades, Congressman Scott was the embodiment of public service in our state. Throughout his years in the Georgia General Assembly and later in the U.S. Congress, he made uplifting and supporting the people of Georgia his top priority.

I join the millions of Georgians who are surely mourning him today, and my condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

There is no doubt that our state is better off because of everything David Scott accomplished through his 50-plus years of public service; he will be deeply missed.”





Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they are made available.