Parents could soon be held criminally liable for their kids' actions in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Parents of juveniles who commit criminal offenses in Covington city limits may soon face criminal punishment themselves.

The Covington City Council voted on Monday to initiate an ordinance that would hold parents liable for criminal offenses done by their children. The vote passed 4-2, with council members Anthony Henderson and Charika Davis voting against the motion.

Councilman Dwayne Turner, who has a background in law enforcement, initiated the discussion for the item. Turner said that he has seen examples of negligence when it comes to parents not effectively monitoring their children.

Throughout the discussion, Turner repeatedly cited an example of a parent who dropped off their child to fight another child at a bus stop.

“We have parents that are not being held liable when it comes to their child creating a criminal act,” Turner said. “I understand the logic of sometimes these kids are kids. We understand that, right? But I do think parents should do the reasonable amount of effort to stop that act from happening.”

Councilman Jared Rutberg widely agreed with Turner, stating the creation of the ordinance could serve as a “reality check” for parents to be more involved with where their children are.

“I have no concern about, hey, that I could end up in front of the judge for my son acting like a moron out there because it’s my responsibility to make sure he’s doing right,” Rutberg said.

Henderson, however, spoke out in opposition. He worried that this could create over-criminalization and would fall into a one size fits all approach.”

“I think every situation’s different,” Henderson said. “You can’t just go out here locking up parents because a child did something. You got to go through the situation.”

As a rebuttal, Turner said that officers could use discretion on how to enforce the law. Rutberg added that the ordinance would likely be stressed at frequent offenders.

“Sometimes you guys are seeing kids out here in or out there every day doing something stupid, and obviously the parents aren’t paying attention,” Rutberg said. “Now, the parents do have to get involved.”

Concerns over the legality of such an ordinance were another qualm of Henderson’s. City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. said that Georgia state law limits the ability to make laws stricter or lighter. However, criminal law can be created where a state law is not in effect.

In this case, Frank Turner said that he was not aware of a current state law that would hold a parent liable for their children’s criminal activity. However, he noted that an ordinance would have to be drafted carefully to uphold any legal troubles.

Frank Turner alluded to the Apalachee school shooting in 2024, in which the suspect Colt Gray’s father, Colin, was convicted of second-degree murder for purchasing the weapon used in the shooting.

“If you arrest a parent, you’ve got to prove under the U.S. Constitution beyond a reasonable doubt that that parent knew that child was going to [commit a crime],” Frank Turner said.

Councilman Travis Moore cited an ordinance that was passed in the Township of Gloucester. N.J. titled the “Minors And Parents Responsibility Ordinance.” This ordinance states how parents — or guardians — would be held liable for any criminal action their child commits within that city’s limits.

Mayor Fleeta Baggett suggested that Dwayne Turner, Frank Turner, Moore, Police Chief Brent Fuesting and others get together to nail down the language pertaining to the ordinance.

Rutberg issued the motion to initiate the ordinance, with Dwayne Turner seconding and the motion carrying.

For the ordinance to go in effect, it will need to go before the council for two more readings with public hearings for each. There is no timetable as to when the ordinance draft will go back before the council.



