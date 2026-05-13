Primary election will take place on May 19

NEWTON COUNTY — Several key local political races will be decided next Tuesday.

The 2026 general primary election is set for May 19, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Newton County voting precincts will be open. To find your precinct, visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

A number of local and state seats are up for grabs.

*(i) = incumbent

Newton County Board of Commissioners

District 2: Demond Mason (i), Tamara Strong

District 4: J.C. Henderson (i), Nytravious “Nytro” Smith

Incumbent Demond Mason will look to serve a third term after first taking office in 2019. Mason is challenged by Tamara Strong, a local business owner.

Longtime District 4 incumbent J.C. Henderson is looking to win his bid for a seventh term in office. Henderson is up against Nytravious “Nytro” Smith, a pipefitter/plumber and a 2023 graduate from Eastside High School.

Since there are no Republican challengers in either race, the Democratic primary winner will be the presumptive nominee in the general election in November.





Newton County Board of Education

District 1: Trey Bailey (i)

District 3: Shakila Henderson-Baker

District 5 (Republican): D. Alan Fowler

District 5 (Democrat): Adam Phyall

Two challengers are vying for the District 5 Board of Education seat. But since one is a Republican and one is a Democrat, the two will be the presumptive nominees for their respective parties in the November general election.

Republican challenger D. Alan Fowler is the executive director of the Georgia Music Educators Association. Democratic challenger Adam Phyall is the director of professional learning and leadership for All4Ed. Both have experience teaching at Newton County Schools.

District 1 and District 3 incumbents Trey Bailey and Shakila Henderson-Baker are running unopposed.

State House, District 113

Republican: Don Scarbrough

Democrats: Alana Sanders, Karla Daniels Hooper

The District 113 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives is guaranteed to have new representation regardless of the outcome in this election. Current suspended District 113 representative Sharon Henderson declined to run for reelection and will run for the State Senate District 43 seat instead.

Two Democratic challengers — Alana Sanders and Karla Daniels Hooper — are looking to take her place. Sanders is the former District 3 commissioner of Newton County and an educator. Hooper serves as the executive director for the Diabetes Association of Atlanta, Inc. She ran for the District 113 seat in 2024 but lost to Henderson.

Don Scarbrough from Porterdale is the lone Republican running for the seat.

The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will go up against Scarbrough in the November general election.

State House, District 114

Republicans: Brett Mauldin, Wendell McNeal

Democrats: Michael Caw

Like District 113, District 114 will also have new representation, as incumbent Tim Fleming has put his name in the hat for Georgia Secretary of State.

Brett Mauldin and Wendell McNeal are the two Republicans in the hunt for the seat. Both Morgan County residents are looking to succeed Fleming in a seat that represents the eastern portions of Newton County.

Newborn Town Councilman Michael Caw is the lone Democratic challenger and will advance to the November general election.

State House, District 118

Republican: Clint Crowe (i)

Democrats: Jodi Lewis, Sharonda Bell

Incumbent Clint Crowe from Jackson will look to retain his District 118 seat. Crowe will face off against one of two Democratic challengers — Jodi Lewis and Sharonda Bell — in November.

Lewis, who is from Newton County, works in marketing. Bell, from Jackson, is a businesswoman.

State Senate, District 42

Republican: Bret Dunn

Democrat: Eric Lee

Republican Bret Dunn and Democrat Eric Lee are the lone representatives from their respective parties. They will face off to be the new District 42 representative in November, as incumbent Brian Strickland is running for Georgia Attorney General.

State Senate, District 43

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Tonya Anderson (i), Sharon Henderson, Donald Ferguson

Five-time incumbent Tonya Anderson will look to retain her District 43 seat. Anderson will go up against Henderson, who opted not to run for reelection in the state house District 113 seat. Rockdale County resident and retired law enforcement officer Donald Ferguson has also put his name in the race.

With no Republican challengers, the winner of the Democratic primary will be the presumptive nominee in November’s general election.

Georgia’s 10th Congressional District

Republicans: Houston Gaines, Ryan Millsap, Jeff Baker

Democrats: Lexy Doherty, John Dority, Pam Delancy

Incumbent Mike Collins is running for U.S. Senate, paving the way for a new congressional representative for parts of Newton County.

Houston Gaines, Ryan Millsap and Jeff Baker are vying on the Republican side. Gaines has landed an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Lexy Doherty, John Dority and Pam Delancy are the three Democratic challengers. Doherty previously ran for the seat in 2024 but lost to Collins.

Georgia’s 13th Congressional District

Republican: Jonathan Chavez

Democrats: Emanuel Jones, Everton Blair, Heavenly Elaine Kimes, Jasmine Clark, Jeffree Fauntleroy, Joe Lester

Incumbent David Scott was seeking his 13th term in the Georgia House of Representatives. However, his sudden passing in April has shaken up the race.

Six Democrats — Emanuel Jones, Everton Blair, Heavenly Elaine Kimes, Jasmine Clark, Jeffree Fauntleroy and Joe Lester — will look to be the Democratic nominee. The winner will go up against Jonathan Chavez in November.

This election will be for a two-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2027. There is a separate special election that is taking place to fill the immediate vacancy left by Scott’s death. That election will be for the remainder of Scott’s unexpired term.

Other Newton County-affiliated candidates