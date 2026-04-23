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Newton Trails installs new water fountains in honor of John Keck
john keck 1
Photo via Newton Trails, Facebook.

On Saturday, Newton Trails unveiled two new water fountains in honor of the late John Keck. 

Keck was a longtime board member of Newton Trails and was one of the spearheading figures behind the fundraising for the Alcovy River Bridge project. He passed away in 2025 after complications from a lung transplant.

john keck fountain
Photo via Newton Trails, Facebook

The two fountains are located on Cricket Frog Trail — one in downtown Covington and the other in Mansfield. One fountain was funded by general donations, while the other was funded by John’s wife, Susie, who is a former Covington city councilwoman.

“Today, Newton Trails dedicated a drinking fountain at Pace Street and the Cricket Frog Trail in honor of my husband, John Keck,” Susie Keck wrote on social media. “Seeing so many people there meant a great deal to our family.  We know John will be remembered always.”