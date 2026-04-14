Former Superintendent Dick Schneider passes away at age 91

NEWTON COUNTY — Longtime Newton County Schools Superintendent Dick Schneider passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday, April 11.

Schneider was a 30-year veteran at Newton County Schools. He began his career with the district in 1965 as an agriculture teacher. Eventually, he assumed the role of superintendent in 1980, serving until his retirement in 1996.

“Throughout his career, Mr. Schneider exemplified the very spirit, pride, and excellence that continue to define Newton County Schools today,” Newton County Schools wrote in a social media post. “His steady leadership, deep care for students, and commitment to strengthening public education shaped the foundation on which our district continues to grow.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Helen, and to all of his family, friends, and former colleagues during this difficult time. Newton County Schools is forever grateful for Mr. Schneider’s decades of service and the lasting impact he made on our community.”

Schneider originally hailed from Decatur, going on to graduate from Auburn University. Following his retirement in 1996, he remained active in the community, living in Oxford.

Schneider is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen, and his three children.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, with visitation for friends and family taking place an hour before. Interment will follow at the Oxford Historical Cemetery.