FLETCHER: Small steps

The idea of community change (#bethechange) might seem overwhelming. It need not.

We are all part of something bigger and, as such, have the power to bring about great change. Like losing weight or processing grief, this is done one step at a time. There is no overnight cure or magic formula to address social problems (or grief for that matter). It takes patience and commitment.

As they say, Rome was not built in a day. But each day affords us a new opportunity to bring about change in a small but meaningful ways.

This may all seem optimistic and a bit altruistic. So let’s get real for a moment.

Did you know that studies show that helping people actually benefits your health?

The Mayo Clinic, in a report from 2023, outlined multiple personal benefits from volunteering. This goes beyond the “warm and fuzzy feelings” you get when you do something good. Studies have shown that volunteering lowers stress and anxiety levels, increases our natural dopamine levels, and lowers our risk of heart disease and stroke. When we help others, we help ourselves as well.

Many volunteer activities keep you moving and thinking: cleaning up trails or planting flowers for a neighbor; tutoring a 4th grader or becoming a CASA volunteer. When we engage our bodies and/or our minds, there are natural health benefits. Of course, exercise routines and doing puzzles or reading are really good activities for the body and the mind. But volunteering provides so much more.

There is a sense of purpose that comes from volunteering. When you give your time, talents, or treasure, you are connected to that organization or event. And the people served. As we age, finding a sense of purpose is one of the most crucial elements of healthy aging.

Volunteering is, however, not just for the aging! Young people can also discover a passion through volunteerism, like identifying future careers in environmentalist or non profit management by volunteering at the Great American Clean Up. Or they might develop valuable skills by engaging with people outside their usual circle and activities outside their normal day. For many, volunteering can be a window of opportunity.

And let us not forget the valuable relationships we build when we spend time together. Regardless of age, income, race, gender, language or political party, working together for a common purpose connects us like few other activities can and certainly more than any other thing might divide. And in some cases, volunteering provides you a surprise gift, the opportunity to reconnect with people that you knew 10 or 20 years ago but had not been in contact with recently.

Whether exploring careers, connecting with old friends, staying active during retirement, or meeting new people, there are a number of reasons why people volunteer. Join the ranks of people seeking to be the change in our community.

So let’s move, think, and connect … and do some good together.

On Sunday, March 15, the Giving Hands Food Pantry, as an affiliate of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, will host a Hunger Walk in our community. This event is open to individual walkers or runners, teams from companies, schools or churches, and even people who want to give money but not walk.

As noted in the above referenced Mayo Clinic report, “you don’t need to be a philanthropist or senator to enhance or create change in your community.” We can each be the change in little but important ways, one step at a time.

Registration for the Hunger Walk is $25. Every dollar collected will be used to purchase food to feed our neighbors. (Bonus: If you register by February 25, you will receive a tshirt!) For more information and to register online, go to the Events tab on the Giving Hands Food Pantry website (www.givinghandsfoodpantry.org). If you are interested in bringing a team or group, please contact community@covingtonfirst.org.