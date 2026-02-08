The News makes food drive donation

The Covington News has officially wrapped up its Canned Food Drive earlier this week. On Tuesday, Feb. 3, The News donated a cart full of food to the Giving Hands Food Pantry thanks to community donations.

Susan Horne won the Food Drive raffle and received a free year-long subscription to The News for her donation.

“On behalf of our entire staff, a big thank you goes out to our readers who donated food,” said Evan Newton, managing editor of The News. “We aim to keep giving back to our community in ways that are desperately needed.”