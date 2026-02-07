Covington Zaxbys donates $10,000 to childhood cancer foundation

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, Zaxbys issued a $10,000 donation to the CURE Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The chain restaurant’s four Covington locations were among 11 locations in Georgia and South Carolina that donated proceeds from Wednesday’s sales to the foundation.

The CURE Childhood Cancer Foundation is an organization dedicated to funding cancer research in hopes of eradicating childhood cancer. The foundation also provides support to families affected by childhood cancer.

“Because of YOU, we were able to give back in a big way,” a Facebook post from Zaxbys Covington read. “Thanks to everyone who dined with us, we proudly raised $10,000 for CURE Childhood Cancer. Your support helps fund critical research and care for children and families facing childhood cancer. We’re grateful beyond words. Thank you for sharing the love with us.”