Alcovy hires Diego Dixon as its next football coach

COVINGTON, Ga. – After just under two months of searching, Alcovy High School has named a new head football coach.

The school officially named Diego Dixon as the team's newest head coach on Friday. Dixon becomes the fifth head coach in school history.

Dixon recently served as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and strength and conditioning coordinator for the Central Gwinnett Tigers. According to his Facebook page, Dixon originally hails from Milledgeville and attended Cambridge College.

“Giving honor to God, who’s the head of my life! I’m blessed and honored to say that I will be serving as the New Head Football Coach at Alcovy High School,” Dixon said in a post on X on Friday. “Thanks to my wife, kids, administration , Athletic Director, athletics, and the Alcovy community. #WeAllWeGot #NewTigerEra.”

Dixon is succeeding former Head Coach Spencer Fortson, who stepped down in January after four seasons without a winning record. With Dixon at the helm, Alcovy will look for its first winning season on the gridiron since 2013 this fall.

A meet-and-greet for parents and players is set for Wednesday, April 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Alcovy High.



