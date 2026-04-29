Redskins sweep Indians, set to host in second round

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Redskins swept the Dodge County Indians Friday in a best-of-three series to punch their ticket to the Class 1A, Division I Sweet 16.

Head coach Chris Davis’s club defeated the Indians by a score of 6-0 in Game 1 and 11-4 in Game 2.

In the opening contest, Social Circle pitcher Jake Frachiseur shut down Dodge County, throwing a complete game and improving his record to 8-1 on the season. He held the Indians scoreless while fanning eight batters on strikeouts.

After a scoreless first inning, the Redskins scored three runs in the bottom of the second.

Frachiseur got things rolling with a single to left, then stole second and later scored off of an RBI double by Logan Moss. Moss reached third on another double by Barrett Bramlett, and then Jake Blankenship drove him in.

Bramlett would go on to score on a Brayden Allen single to center, making it 3-0.

Frachiseur and the Redskins defense stymied the Indians for the rest of the contest.

Dodge County’s only real threat to score came in the top of the third when the Indians stranded two men on base.

Social Circle would go on to score one run in the bottom of the fourth when Blankenship was driven in on Allen’s double to left.

The Redskins added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth after Cooper Davis led off the inning with a double, followed up by Smallwood reaching first safely on a bunt.

After a passed ball moved Smallwood to second, Moss drove in both Cooper and Smallwood with a sacrifice fly to deep left field.

In Game 2, Garrett Brooks took the mound for the Redskins. He ended up getting the win and improved his record to 5-1 on the season.

Social Circle, being the away team, led off the first inning with a Brayden Allen between the shortstop and the third baseman. Ian Miller then bunted Allen to second before Allen would score on a throwing error by the Indians third baseman to go up 1-0.

Dodge County answered back in the bottom of the first after back-to-back singles drove in a run to tie the game at one a piece.

The Redskins were able to add two more runs in the top of the third as, again, Allen got things rolling with a single to center. Miller also singled to move Allen to third and then was driven in by Brooks on an infield single. Miller would score after Davis reached first on an error by the Indians first baseman.

For Dodge County, things began to fall apart in the top of the fourth as the Redskins would add four more runs to their lead.

The Indians’ pitcher had a hard time finding the strike zone, loading the bases and eventually walking in Moss, who led off the inning with a walk.

With just one out, Brooks laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Drake Reynolds who also had reached first on a walk. Bramlett, who also drew a walk, would then score from third on a passed ball.

The scoring ended after Davis singled to left driving in Ian Miller who also had reached first after drawing a walk.

The Redskins would add another run in the top of the fifth after Bramlett reached first with a single to left.

Brinsley Kitchens would then drive in Bramlett with a double down the left field line, putting Social Circle up 8-1 going into the bottom of the fifth.

The Indians finally go the bats going in the bottom of the fifth scoring two runs off of four hits.

In the top of the sixth the Redskins would add two more runs after Davis singled to right and Smallwood doubled to center. Frachiseur drove in both runners with a single to right, making the score 10-3.

Brooks was pulled after five and Zach Smallwood would take the mound for the Redskins, giving up a hit and one run on a passed ball, making the score 10-4 at the end of six.

The Redskins would add one more run in the top of the seventh after Allen reached first on a single and was driven in by Brooks with a double to center, making the final score 11-4.

Offensively, the Redskins were led by Allen, who went 6-for-7 in the series, and Bramlett, who went 4-for-6.

Social Circle will host the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets this Thursday at home. Game 1 is set to start at 4 p.m.