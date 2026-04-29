Delvin Jordan set to depart Newton; will become Winder-Barrow athletic director

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton’s head baseball coach Delvin Jordan is departing the program after three seasons.

Jordan told The Covington News on Wednesday that he is accepting a job at Winder-Barrow High School to be its athletic director and assistant principal.

“Thank you Newton. Proud of what we built and forever grateful,” Jordan said. “This place will always be home.”

Jordan took the head coaching job in 2023 after the resignation of Derwin McNealy. Immediately, the Rams improved under his watch, going 14-18 and earning a postseason bid.

The 2025 season was even better, as Jordan’s Rams posted a 19-13 record — the best in 25 years. They also claimed the prestigious Newton Cup that season.

The Rams nearly matched that total this year at 18-14 but suffered an early postseason exit.

Under Jordan’s watch, the Rams were region runners-up in the 2025 and 2026 seasons. They also made the postseason in all three years.

Jordan was named 2024 6-AAAAAAA Coach of the Year as well as All-Cov News Coach of the Year in 2024 and 2025. He ends his tenure at Newton with a record 51-45 overall and a 29-15 record at home.

“Coach Jordan didn’t just build a team, he built a brotherhood,” Newton High School wrote in a social media post. “His leadership has left a lasting impact on our players, our program and our Newton community.



