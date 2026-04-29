Miller shines as Rams compete at region meet

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — It was a quality week for Newton’s track and field team as it secured numerous gold medals at the Region 4-AAAAAAA.

The meet was held at Archer High School, and Newton’s Derrick Miller delivered in almost every event he competed in.

Along with sizable wins in his two individual races, Miller helped the boys’ team secure first in the 4x200 — with the help of Xolani Campbell, Kingston Banks and Kevin Hartsfield.

On the girls’ side, Kennedy Zachary led the way with a strong showing in the girls’ triple jump.

Alaysha Holsey(Girls’ 800-meter) and Bernard Ngoren(Boys’ Shot put) each set school records with their second place finishes.

All finishes for Newton’s track and field teams:

Girls’ 100-meter dash

Kenedi Clemons - 14th(13.02)

Carmen Jones - 15th(13.05)

Girls’ 200-meter dash

Mya Edwards - 5th(24.91)

Kennedi Zachary - 11th(25.84)

Carmen Jones - 19th(26.81)

Girls’ 400-meter dash

Rahniah Green - 12th(1:02.31)

Lauren Foster - 14th(1:02.95)

Girls’ 800-meter run

Alaysha Holsey - 2nd(1:15.50)

Mariah Edwards - 7th(2:29.52)

Girls’ 1600-meter run

Mariah Edwards - 4th(5:41.55)

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles

Dynastie Hayes-Peavy - 13th(50.45)

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay - 5th(48.83)

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay - 3rd(1:42.00)

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay - 3rd(4:02.71)

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay - 3rd(10:42.19)

Girls’ long jump

Kennedi Clemons - 5th(17-8.00)

Girls' triple jump

Kennedi Zachary - 1st(37-9.25)

Kennedi Clemons - 6th(34-11.00)

Girls’ pole vault

Macaiah Johnson - 9th(6-6.00)

Boys’ 100-meter dash

Derrick Miller - 1st(10.75)

Zayden Harden - 8th(11.23)

Kevin Hartsfield - 12th(11.43)

Boys’ 200-meter dash

Derrick Miller - 1st(21.43)

Xolani Campbell - 10th(23.04)

Boys’ 400-meter dash

Paul Watt - 5th(50.28)

Emery Kennedy - 13th(53.96)

Boys’ 800-meter run

Melvin Milon - 8th(2:08.75)

Stantavious Cook - 12th(2:11.93)

Boys’ 1600-meter run

JaQiem Snell - 8th(4:55.80)

Aidan Fann - 14th(5:06.28)

Ebou Juwara - 16th(5:28.65)

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles

Kingston Banks - 1st(14.23)

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles

Kingston Banks - 4th(39.22)

Jeremiah Smith - 13th(43.97)

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay - 2nd(42.20)

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay - 1st(1:27.33)

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay - 7th(3:37.04)

Boys’ long jump

Ke’Various Young - 2nd(21-5.00)

Paul Watt - 5th(20-4.00)

Markelon Miller - 15th(18-7.00)

Boys’ triple jump

Ke’Various Young - 2nd(42-3.75)

Deshon Hardeman - 14th(35-0.00)

Boys’ discus

Jayden Brown - 6th(134-3.00)

Irvin Reid - 9th(116-6.00)

Bernard Ngoran - 13th(104-0.00)

Boys’ shot put

Bernard Ngoren - 2nd(51-10.00)

Irvin Reid - 6th(46-3.00)

Jayden Brown - 9th(42-6.00)