Miller shines as Rams compete at region meet

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — It was a quality week for Newton’s track and field team as it secured numerous gold medals at the Region 4-AAAAAAA.
The meet was held at Archer High School, and Newton’s Derrick Miller delivered in almost every event he competed in.
Along with sizable wins in his two individual races, Miller helped the boys’ team secure first in the 4x200 — with the help of Xolani Campbell, Kingston Banks and Kevin Hartsfield.
On the girls’ side, Kennedy Zachary led the way with a strong showing in the girls’ triple jump.
Alaysha Holsey(Girls’ 800-meter) and Bernard Ngoren(Boys’ Shot put) each set school records with their second place finishes.
All finishes for Newton’s track and field teams:
Girls’ 100-meter dash
Kenedi Clemons - 14th(13.02)
Carmen Jones - 15th(13.05)
Girls’ 200-meter dash
Mya Edwards - 5th(24.91)
Kennedi Zachary - 11th(25.84)
Carmen Jones - 19th(26.81)
Girls’ 400-meter dash
Rahniah Green - 12th(1:02.31)
Lauren Foster - 14th(1:02.95)
Girls’ 800-meter run
Alaysha Holsey - 2nd(1:15.50)
Mariah Edwards - 7th(2:29.52)
Girls’ 1600-meter run
Mariah Edwards - 4th(5:41.55)
Girls’ 300-meter hurdles
Dynastie Hayes-Peavy - 13th(50.45)
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay - 5th(48.83)
Girls’ 4x200-meter relay - 3rd(1:42.00)
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay - 3rd(4:02.71)
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay - 3rd(10:42.19)
Girls’ long jump
Kennedi Clemons - 5th(17-8.00)
Girls' triple jump
Kennedi Zachary - 1st(37-9.25)
Kennedi Clemons - 6th(34-11.00)
Girls’ pole vault
Macaiah Johnson - 9th(6-6.00)
Boys’ 100-meter dash
Derrick Miller - 1st(10.75)
Zayden Harden - 8th(11.23)
Kevin Hartsfield - 12th(11.43)
Boys’ 200-meter dash
Derrick Miller - 1st(21.43)
Xolani Campbell - 10th(23.04)
Boys’ 400-meter dash
Paul Watt - 5th(50.28)
Emery Kennedy - 13th(53.96)
Boys’ 800-meter run
Melvin Milon - 8th(2:08.75)
Stantavious Cook - 12th(2:11.93)
Boys’ 1600-meter run
JaQiem Snell - 8th(4:55.80)
Aidan Fann - 14th(5:06.28)
Ebou Juwara - 16th(5:28.65)
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles
Kingston Banks - 1st(14.23)
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles
Kingston Banks - 4th(39.22)
Jeremiah Smith - 13th(43.97)
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay - 2nd(42.20)
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay - 1st(1:27.33)
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay - 7th(3:37.04)
Boys’ long jump
Ke’Various Young - 2nd(21-5.00)
Paul Watt - 5th(20-4.00)
Markelon Miller - 15th(18-7.00)
Boys’ triple jump
Ke’Various Young - 2nd(42-3.75)
Deshon Hardeman - 14th(35-0.00)
Boys’ discus
Jayden Brown - 6th(134-3.00)
Irvin Reid - 9th(116-6.00)
Bernard Ngoran - 13th(104-0.00)
Boys’ shot put
Bernard Ngoren - 2nd(51-10.00)
Irvin Reid - 6th(46-3.00)
Jayden Brown - 9th(42-6.00)