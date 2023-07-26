Eastside softball enters 2023 with ‘fire to win’

COVINGTON, Ga. — Over the last several weeks, the Eastside Lady Eagles have gone through 10 summer workouts and have played in two preseason scrimmages. Throughout each drill and play, head coach Heather Wood has taken note of the players’ exhilaration heading into a fresh year.
According to Wood, the players’ positive attitude might have something to do with the squad’s advancement to Columbus a season ago. But Wood wants to see all of the players “set the bar even higher” going into 2023.
“We’ve been really pushing them to have that eagerness and fire to win,” Wood said. “Not only every game, but every inning and every moment. That’s what’s really going to drive the team. That consistent drive to be successful and win every single game and inning.”
After starting last season with growing pains that come with having a young squad, the Lady Eagles seemed to have flipped a switch on the home stretch.
Eastside finished No. 4 in Region 8-AAAAA, won the Super Regionals and finished No. 6 in the state. Unlike last year’s offseason where the program had just graduated eight of its players, the majority of the squad is set to return.
The Lady Eagles’ senior ace, Dezaria ‘Z’ Johnson, returns after recording a 3.70 ERA and 120 strikeouts in addition to her .396 batting average while drilling seven homers at the plate.
Assisting in the pitcher’s circle is Eva Davis who, as a freshman last year, registered 148 innings pitched, a 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts.
Junior Anslee Saunchegraw is back with her above .400 batting average, too, along with sophomore Donee Morain who batted .377 and senior Lila Whitmire’s near .300 average.
Wood is looking to the returners to keep that fire to win alive throughout the year.
“It’s looking at the big picture and our goal,” Wood said. “We want to be a state contender. That’s the ultimate goal. They know every game counts. This all lays the groundwork how we do in a season that prepares us for Columbus. It matters. Everything counts.”
We talk a lot about Columbus and what it takes to get there. We know that it’s not ever an easy task for any team in our classificationHead coach Heather Wood
Eastside’s Region 8-AAAAA classification features some heavy hitters once again this year. The reigning back-to-back region champion Loganville Lady Red Devils are coming off a 16-2 season. Winder-Barrow is back off a 12-6 year followed by Flowery Branch who edged the Lady Eagles out of third place at the end of last year. Throw in the Jefferson Lady Dragons for contention, too, for playoff positioning.
Even though her team did qualify for the playoffs last year and went far, Wood wants to see the Lady Eagles contend for that region crown.
“We talk a lot about Columbus and what it takes to get there. We know that it’s not ever an easy task for any team in our classification,” Wood said. “Our success in our region really is key. We don’t want to be content with just making it to Super Regionals. We understand starting off is our goal of getting a higher seed in our region so that way we can have a better path going to Columbus.”
Sprinkled throughout the regular season schedule are a few high profile non-region opponents.
Eastside begins the year at Locust Grove on Aug. 7. It also matches up against the likes of Monticello, Social Circle, Troup County and East Coweta.
The Lady Eagles will travel to Alcovy High School to face the Lady Tigers and the Newton Lady Rams for the Newton County Diamond Day.
Wood, who is entering her 12th year overall at the helm, acknowledged that, no matter what the season holds, there will be ups and downs along the way. But she is confident that this year’s group has “hit the ground running” from day No. 1.
Amid all of the drills, plays, pitches and hits, Wood has great anticipation herself to watch her team play each game.
“What’s great about this team is their competitive spirit,” Wood said. “They want to do well. We have pushed and made it clear that we’re setting high goals this year and that starts at practice. When you’ve shown us what you’ve done, now we’re only going to be better. We just got to realize we got to step it up and step it up at practice. There’s always someone out there wanting to beat us.”
EASTSIDE 2023 SCHEDULE
08/01 — vs. Glascock County, 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
08/07 — @ Locust Grove, 5:30 p.m.
08/09 — vs. Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
*08/10 — vs. Winder-Barrow, 6:30 p.m.
*08/15 — @ Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
*08/17 — @ Flowery Branch, 6:30 p.m.
08/22 — @ Glascock County, 5 p.m.
*08/24 — @ Clarke Central, 5:30 p.m.
08/26 — @ Alcovy, Newton (NCSS Diamond Day)
*08/29 — vs. Loganville, 6:30 p.m.
*08/31 — vs. Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
*09/05 — @ Winder-Barrow, 6:30 p.m.
*09/07 — vs. Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
*09/12 — vs. Flowery Branch, 6:30 p.m.
09/13 — vs. Monroe Area, 5:30 p.m.
09/15 — @ East Coweta, Troup County
*09/19 — vs. Clarke Central, 6 p.m. (Senior Night)
*09/21 — @ Loganville, 6:30 p.m.
*09/25 — @ Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
*09/27 — vs. Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.
*09/28 — @ Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
*10/02 — @ Flowery Branch, 5:30 p.m.
*10/05 — @ Clarke Central, 5:30 p.m.
*10/09 — vs. Loganville, 5:30 p.m.
*10/11 — vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
*denotes Region 8-AAAAA matchup