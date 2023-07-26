Eastside softball enters 2023 with ‘fire to win’

COVINGTON, Ga. — Over the last several weeks, the Eastside Lady Eagles have gone through 10 summer workouts and have played in two preseason scrimmages. Throughout each drill and play, head coach Heather Wood has taken note of the players’ exhilaration heading into a fresh year.





- photo by Phillip B. Hubbard According to Wood, the players’ positive attitude might have something to do with the squad’s advancement to Columbus a season ago. But Wood wants to see all of the players “set the bar even higher” going into 2023.

“We’ve been really pushing them to have that eagerness and fire to win,” Wood said. “Not only every game, but every inning and every moment. That’s what’s really going to drive the team. That consistent drive to be successful and win every single game and inning.”

After starting last season with growing pains that come with having a young squad, the Lady Eagles seemed to have flipped a switch on the home stretch.

Eastside finished No. 4 in Region 8-AAAAA, won the Super Regionals and finished No. 6 in the state. Unlike last year’s offseason where the program had just graduated eight of its players, the majority of the squad is set to return.

The Lady Eagles’ senior ace, Dezaria ‘Z’ Johnson, returns after recording a 3.70 ERA and 120 strikeouts in addition to her .396 batting average while drilling seven homers at the plate.

Assisting in the pitcher’s circle is Eva Davis who, as a freshman last year, registered 148 innings pitched, a 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts.

Junior Anslee Saunchegraw is back with her above .400 batting average, too, along with sophomore Donee Morain who batted .377 and senior Lila Whitmire’s near .300 average.

Wood is looking to the returners to keep that fire to win alive throughout the year.

“It’s looking at the big picture and our goal,” Wood said. “We want to be a state contender. That’s the ultimate goal. They know every game counts. This all lays the groundwork how we do in a season that prepares us for Columbus. It matters. Everything counts.”



