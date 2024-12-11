AJ Chocolate House, Brother’s Bond Bourbon Collaborate for Bourbon-Infused Chocolate Bars

AJ Chocolate House and Brother’s Bond Bourbon have partnered to create bourbon-infused chocolate bars that deliver a rich, indulgent flavor experience. Sustainably handcrafted with ethically sourced, all-natural, high-quality ingredients, these premium treats celebrate a shared dedication to craftsmanship and sustainability.

The 1.6 oz chocolate bars, available in milk and dark varieties, are crafted with Belgian couverture chocolate infused with Brother’s Bond Bourbon and contain under 0.5 percent alcohol. Priced at $5.99, the bars launching today will be sold at the Mystic Grill, Mystic Mercantile and the Alley Gift Shop in Covington. Online sales will begin on December 14 at AJChocolate.com as well as at AJ Chocolate House in Winter Park, FL.

“This collaboration underscores both brands’ commitment to sustainable practices, featuring recyclable packaging, solar-powered production facilities, and proceeds supporting cacao farmers,” a press release stated. “Brother’s Bond Bourbon, co-founded by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, continues its legacy of excellence with award-winning bourbon now paired with AJ Chocolate House’s tradition of handcrafting fine European chocolates since 2002.”