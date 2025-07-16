Offseason Player Spotlight: Kyla Head

Social Circle’s Kyla Head is looking to capitalize on her final season with the Lady Redskins as one of the team’s top run producers.

Head has been one of Social Circle’s top infielders as she has play multiple positions inside the diamond.

Ahead of what will be her final season, Head and the Lady Redskins will look to reach Columbus with a team full of youth.

“I think we are a very young team, so we are learning from each other and how to build off one another,” Head said. “I think that going into the regular season when school starts abc, we will all be able to make the connection and put it all together.”

In her junior year, Head was one of the top bats for Social Circle.

Head batted .359 with 23 hits, 18 RBIs and a pair of home runs. Another one of Head’s strengths at the plate is her approach as she drew a team-high 26 walks to only two strikeouts.

At the end of the season, Head was named to the First Team All-Region for Region 4A-Division I.

As for her goals in 2025-26, Head wants to be at her peak for her final season.

“Just doing my best for my senior year,” Head said. “Making an impact.”

As a member of the Lady Redskins, Head has been a part of many successful teams. Social Circle has won over 20 games in all three of Head’s seasons with the program.

As players graduate and opponents change, Head shared how the team has managed to stay grounded through all the success.

“We really just focus on one game at a time, one play at a time,” Head said. “We have each other's backs.”

Now as a senior leader for a young Social Circle team, Head described herself as a player that is all for the team.

“I am very supportive, I bring other people up, I don’t bring them down,” Head said. “I try to be there for my teammates when they are struggling.”