Porterdale to consider tax increase

The Mayor & Council of the City of Porterdale announce their intention to increase the 2025 City of Porterdale property taxes this year by 11.35% over the rollback millage rate.

Each year, the Newton County Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in Newton County for property tax purposes. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. Before the Mayor & Council of the City of Porterdale can set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at City Hall, 2800 Main Street, Porterdale, Georgia on August 4, 2025, at 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM and on August 14, 2025, at 6:30 PM.