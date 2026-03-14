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Inspirational movie ‘21 Down’ films scenes in Covington
21 down
(L-R) Film writer Jay Paul Deratany, actor Dashiell Meier and Caden Cox pose on the set of “21 Down.” Contributed Photos.
Inspirational. Motivating. Family. Unifying. Love. Those five words encapsulate the upcoming inspirational film, “21 Down,” which is set to hit the big screen later this year.