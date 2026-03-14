Inspirational movie ‘21 Down’ films scenes in Covington (L-R) Film writer Jay Paul Deratany, actor Dashiell Meier and Caden Cox pose on the set of “21 Down.” Contributed Photos. Inspirational. Motivating. Family. Unifying. Love. Those five words encapsulate the upcoming inspirational film, “21 Down,” which is set to hit the big screen later this year. Latest Local band director to march in 2026 Rose Parade with the ‘Band Directors Marching Band’ Southern Heartland Arts, Inc. holds annual sponsor appreciation event The Vampire Diaries Fan Appreciation Weekend set for Nov. 7-9 Newton County Rodeo set for Sept. 19-20 at FFA-FCCLA Center