Newton County Rodeo set for Sept. 19-20 at FFA-FCCLA Center

This fall, Newton County Agricultural Center invites you to experience the magic of powerful animals, skilled riders, and a true community celebration!

On September 19 and 20, 2025, the Georgia FFA–FCCLA Center in Covington will come alive with the sights, sounds, and stirring spirit of rodeo. Starting each evening at 8 PM with gates opening at 5 PM, this third annual gathering promises to deliver high-octane rodeo action and community pride under one roof.

What sets this event apart? From the start, the Newton County Rodeo has stood for more than just bull riding and barrel racing. Its inaugural event in 2023, hosted at the T.M. “Mort” Ewing Agricultural Center, was an open house born of local passion. The community replied in kind, with two sold out nights drawing 2,000 spectators each and more than 80 local businesses as sponsors. In the process, the center did more than put on a show; it introduced itself and its mission to the county, putting its best boot forward. Last year brought another exciting rodeo event, and this year we are aiming even higher!

Its tagline, “We Do Rodeo Differently,” captures the essence. While we stay true to rodeo roots; including bareback and saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, breakaway roping, bull riding, and the beloved calf scramble, this is not just a showcase of rodeo’s classic rough-and-tumble competitions. It is so much more!

Fans can enjoy large screen TVs that bring every moment of the action into clear view. Between events, the rodeo clown and side show provide entertainment and laughter for all ages. Kids can delight in pony rides and check out the tractors on display, while families can explore booths hosted by local businesses and community organizations. Hungry? A wide range of food vendors will be on hand to serve everything from classic rodeo fare to family favorites.

New to Newton County? Expect an environment built around community and family. From the rodeo arena to the open spaces around it, the focus is on creating an evening where our community of all ages can share in the excitement and leave with lasting memories.

Whether you are a rodeo regular or a first timer; you come for the adrenaline, the family fun, or just to enjoy a memorable evening, the Newton County Rodeo offers something different. It’s an experience crafted not just by the powerful animals and their skilled riders, but by the community as a whole.

Mark your calendar for September 19 and 20. Bring friends, family, your sense of adventure, and get ready to see why we say, proudly, “We Do Rodeo Differently.”

Tickets are available for purchase on our website: www.newtoncountyrodeo.com. For more information, please contact Jesika Holloway at 678-941-7649 or email us at newtoncountyrodeo@gmail.com.