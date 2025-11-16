Southern Heartland Arts, Inc. holds annual sponsor appreciation event

Southern Heartland Arts, Inc. held their annual “Sponsor Appreciation Night” and “Christmas Market Opening“ on November 6. Southern Heartland Arts, Inc. was recognized in 1988 as a non-profit advocate for the Visual Arts in Newton County and has been blessed by the generosity of local businesses along with individuals through sponsorships and donations. Because Southern Heartland receives no financial assistance from the taxpayers in City or County budgets, SHA Inc. has relied on the generosity of local residents who understand the intrinsic value of Fine Art to the cultural level of our community.

We at Southern Heartland are appreciative of our sponsors and donors, without whom we could not fulfill our mission nor offer the variety of programs we do. Christmas Market is but one program offered to Art Guild participants, providing an opportunity for local artists and master craftsmen to display the products of their creative talents for sale during the holiday season at affordable prices for gift giving. Other programs include the James P. Hayes Cardinal Scholarship Fund for Newton County Schools’ college bound students seeking Art degrees. These scholarships are funded by Lisa B. Hayes.

Summer art Camps are partially funded by The Kiwanis Club of Covington. Our Community Paint Party, held each Friday with a professional artist mentor, is free and open to the public. From our classrooms, artists offer continuing art instruction with weekly group and individual private lessons to children and adults.

The Sponsor Party provided a “sneak peek” at the many gifts in our Christmas Market and a thank you and acknowledgement of our sponsors and donors. Each sponsor was given a collection of original Christmas cards created by the professional artists of Southern Heartland Gallery. A special gift was presented to Thomas Kephart, President of United Bank, our primary sponsor since 2007. Gallery Director and portrait artist, Elise McCauley Hammond, presented Thomas with a portrait in appreciation for his personal advocacy and the United Bank’s continued support of Southern Heartland Arts, Inc.’s mission to our community.

SHA Inc invites the public to stop in and see the many gift items in Christmas Market at Southern Heartland Gallery, 1134 Clark Street in the old BBT building adjacent to the Clock Tower. Hours of operation Wednesday thru Saturday, 11-6, and 12-5 on Tuesdays during December only.