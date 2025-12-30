Local band director to march in 2026 Rose Parade with the ‘Band Directors Marching Band’

The Saluting America’s Band Directors project has assembled band directors from across North America to march January 1 under the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

Camilla Keever, Band Director at Indian Creek Middle School in Newton County Schools, has been selected to join a marching band of more than 300 band directors from across North America in the Pasadena Rose Parade® on January 1, 2026. The band will accompany a colorful, animated float along the 5.5-mile parade route. The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will convey the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” to recognize the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere. Throughout their careers, the music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. These professionals not only teach and conduct music, they teach about life itself.

According to Ms. Keever, “I am honored to represent Newton County Schools, Indian Creek Middle, and all of my current and former band students. I am retiring from teaching at the end of this school year after 30 years of middle school band with 26 years at Indian Creek. I thought I should end my teaching career with a special year, and I have been modeling practice, hard work, and perseverance for my students all year. I want them to know the importance of a good work ethic, teamwork, and persistence to meet goals.”

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters, who will also lead rehearsals and other performances of the band when in Pasadena.

The sponsoring organization behind the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for almost 40 years.