MORE THAN MUSIC: Alcovy High School Chorus hopes to take on Carnegie Hall in NYC

Anticipation and eagerness to perform await as another group of students prepares to take on Carnegie Hall this coming spring.

Like Newton High School’s collaboration with Heritage High and Oxford Youth Singers happening in April, Alcovy High School’s (AHS) chorus is also bound for New York City in June 2026.

Alcovy’s individual performance will mark the second time AHS has earned the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall. The first time was in 2023. Now, their legacy continues under the direction of Manuel Martinez, choral instructor for AHS. - photo by Contributed Photo

Martinez has been selected as a guest conductor for the event and is eager for Alcovy to shine in the spotlight.

“This really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Martinez said. “Alcovy has actually performed at Carnegie Hall before, but this time is especially meaningful. I’ve been invited not only to conduct but also to compose a piece for the event.

“For many of our students, it’s their very first time leaving Georgia—and to have that first big trip take them to one of the most famous stages in the world is something they’ll never forget. It also shines a spotlight on Alcovy’s music program at a national level, which is such a source of pride for all of us.”

The performance will feature 30 Alcovy students as well as an original composition by Martinez, highlighting the talent of Newton County on a national stage. These select students will perform alongside singers from across the country in this concert experience.

But the trip does not come without a cost. Alcovy Chorus is hoping to raise $60,000 with the support of the community.

“Every dollar, every sponsorship, and every show of support makes a difference for our students,” Martinez said.

Unfortunately, Martinez says that, so far, there has not been much response from the community regarding this trip, and raising support has been their biggest challenge.

However, with perseverance and continued dedication to his students, Martinez said they will be holding fundraisers to go towards this incredible opportunity for AHS.

“To make this dream possible, we must raise at least $10,000 by October 1st, otherwise, we’ll have no choice but to cancel the trip,” Martinez said. “So far, we’ve raised $3,000 toward that initial $10,000 goal, but we need a strong push from our community to get across the finish line.”

The dreams behind this trip are big, and the hope for attending is strong. But, AHS chorus is in urgent need of support from the community in order to make that dream a reality.

Businesses, organizations or individuals who would like to invest in the arts and students of Alcovy and would like to support Alcovy’s trip can donate in two ways. One is online at AHS Chorus Trip to New York Sponsorship on GoFan. They can also donate by check, made out to Alcovy High School, with “Chorus Department” written in the memo line.

Despite financial uncertainty, Martinez and the students have been relentlessly preparing and planning for their performance.

Alcovy’s concert series is called “Gospel Octavos.” It will feature music by well-known African American choral composers and conductors such as William Dawson, Josephine Poelinitz and Roland Carter. Then, for the real show-stopper, they will be performing a piece written by Martinez using a suite of poems by Langston Hughes.

“The music speaks to the resilience of a culture—celebrating how far we’ve come and looking ahead to how far we can go,” Martinez said. “More than just listening, I want the audience to feel the power and emotion behind the music.”

But, there is more to this story than just the performance itself.

“The students are doing more than just learning notes and rhythms—they’re really digging into the meaning of the text,” Martinez said. “We’ve had great conversations about how to bring the words to life. They’ve also shared their own ideas on expression and interpretation, which makes the performance truly theirs.”

From this performance, Alcovy students will be able to take away an experience of a lifetime. It is a chance for them to see the world outside of Newton County. It is something more than music.

“Experiences like this open doors,” Martinez said. “They show students what’s possible when you dedicate yourself to your craft. It’s also a chance for them to connect with other young musicians from across the country and to experience firsthand how music is truly a universal language. More than anything, I want them to see that the world is bigger than Covington, Georgia.”

Martinez explained that he and the students have been putting in the extra work and rehearsals. They have been focusing on everything from precision to stage presence to endurance.

Through lots of encouragement, Martinez has been helping the students not only practice for the performance but also appreciate the magnitude of the opportunity before them. In order to step on the stage with pride and excitement, Martinez has stressed professionalism, confidence and what it means to work as a team.

“I hope they come home with confidence, resilience and pride in what they’ve accomplished,” Martinez said. “But even more than that, I want them to believe that they can achieve great things, no matter where they come from. This trip isn’t just about singing—it’s about creating memories, broadening horizons, and planting dreams for the future.”

Multiple fundraising events are coming up that will showcase the students’ talents and bring the community together. Some of their upcoming events include:

Talent Show – Oct. 10

Thanksgiving Gospel Choir Concert – Nov. 15

Christmas Concert (in partnership with The Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal) – Dec. 17

Winter Banquet – Dec. 18

These events are more than just fundraisers. They are opportunities for the students to shine and for the community to see firsthand the hard work happening at Alcovy.

“Alcovy may sometimes be overlooked, but our students are talented, hardworking, and deserving of the same opportunities as their peers across the county,” Martinez said. “This trip is about more than music; it’s about showing our students that their community believes in them. With [the community’s] help, we can change the narrative and give these young people the chance to experience something truly life-changing.”