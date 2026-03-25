Newton College & Career Academy culinary students cook up State Championship victory

Newton County Schools has announced that the Culinary Arts team from Newton College & Career Academy (NCCA) has been named the state champion in the Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition Division’s 2026 Student Chef Competition.

For the fourth consecutive year, NCCA’s Associates in the Culinary Arts program earned a top-five finish in the statewide competition, continuing a tradition of excellence that highlights the strength of the district’s career and technical education programs.

The competition challenges high school culinary teams from across Georgia to collaborate with school nutrition professionals while developing and preparing nutritious, student-friendly meals using Georgia-grown ingredients. As part of the final round, the top five teams prepared and presented their dishes live for a panel of judges, showcasing their technical skills, creativity, and teamwork.

Representing Newton College & Career Academy, students Leah Joseph, Chloe Leslie, Aaliyah Parsons, and Camelia Sokpoli impressed judges with their award-winning dish, Jerk Chicken Meat Pies with Mango-Lime Slaw and Avocado Cream Dipping Sauce. Their performance in the live competition ultimately secured the state title.

“This achievement is a testament to the talent, creativity, and dedication of our associates,” said Chef Scott Quinlan, Culinary Arts instructor at Newton College & Career Academy. “They’ve grown so much throughout this process. Not just in their technical skills, but in how well they work together to solve problems and in the pride they take in their work. Seeing their creativity and confidence come through in this competition has been incredibly rewarding.”

With this year’s win, NCCA has now claimed the state championship for the second time in four years. The team will go on to represent the state of Georgia at the Southeast Regional Junior Chef Competition, which will be held at Jefferson State Community College in Hoover, Ala. The Newton College & Career Academy Culinary Arts team with their instructor, Chef Scott Quinlan. Photo via Newton County Schools

“We are incredibly proud of these associates and the way they represented Newton College & Career Academy and Newton County Schools on a statewide stage,” said Chad Walker, Principal/CEO of Newton College & Career Academy. “Their success reflects the high-quality instruction in our Culinary Arts program and the meaningful, real-world experiences our students are provided every day.”

As part of Georgia’s participation in the Southeast Regional Student Chef Competition, each student on the winning high school teams is eligible to receive a scholarship to Sullivan University in Kentucky. Scholarships are awarded based on regional placement, with students eligible to receive $3,000 for third place, $6,000 for second place, and $10,000 for first place.

“This win speaks to the strength of our CTAE programs and the intentional focus on preparing students for success beyond high school,” said Dr. Tim Schmitt, Director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation. “These students are gaining industry-relevant skills and experiences that position them for both college and career opportunities.”