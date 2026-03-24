Eastside Eagles earn top 10 finishes at Grayson Home Meet

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles sent a large team to compete in the Grayson Home Meet No. 4, and the group left with a slew of top 10 finishes.

In total, eight Eastside athletes finished inside the top 10 in their respective events.

The top finish of the day for the Eagles came from Chance Henderson, who finished fourth in the boys 800-meter with a time of 2:08.28.

Daevion Clark secured sixth place in the boys’ 400-meter with a time of 53.22.

In the boys long jump, Tyequan Miller took home sixth place with a distance of 18-9.50. In the same event, Jevon Sullivan took home seventh place(18-5.00)

Hunter Land finished behind Henderson in the boys’ 800-meter as he claimed seventh place(2:11.51).

On the girls side, the top finish came from Lei Shaw, who ran a time of 2:42.54 to earn fifth place in the girls 800-meter.

In the girls’ shot put, Janiyah Johnson claimed seventh place with a score of 26-6.50.

All finishes for Eastside’s boys team

Boys’ 100-meter

Julius Walker - 19th(11.83)

Colby Helton-Durden - 29th(11.98)

Myles Mims - 47th(12.09)

Tyequan Miller - 63rd(12.17)

Eric McWilson - 77th(12.26)

Kymarley Brown - 82nd(12.30)

Ronnie Thompson - 89th(12.33)

Jalen Grier - 90th(12.33)

Roman Sullivan - 90th(12.33)

Jevon Sullivan -122nd(12.53)

Milton Hightower - 123rd(12.53)

Marcus Green - 147th(12.67)

Chase Ashley - 152nd(12.68)

Danny Broughton -154th(12.70)

Corey Ingram - 159th(12.72)

Justin Tate - 166th(12.83)

Ethan Sims - 173rd(19.95)

Elijah Melleerson - 194th(13.62)

Kyreece Holt - 196th(13.73)

Boys’ 400-meter

Daevion Clark - 6th(53.22)

Jonah Davis - 12th(54.34)

Jalen Grier - 38th(57.66)

Boys’ 800–meter

Chance Henderson - 4th(2:08.28)

Hunter Land - 7th(2:11.51)

Alex Vargas - 24th(2:30.79)

Boys’ Long Jump

Tyequan Miller - 6th(18-9.50)

Jevon Sullivan - 7th(18-5.00)

Ronnie Thompson - 16th(16-9.00)

Roman Sullivan - 25th(14-0.00)

Boys’ Discus

Bryson Strickland - 13th (90-1.00)

Boys’ Shot Put

Gavin Gorham - 17th(32-10.00)

Jeremiah Smith - 18th(32-6.00)

All finishes for Eastside’s girls team

Girls’ 100-meter

Aury Hawkins - 12th(13.67)

Kamryn Davis - 15th(13.81)

Aalaysia Jordan - 38th(14.20)

Ari Carter - 39th(14.21)

Nyla Smith - 41st(14.27)

Munirah Troupe - 45th(14.34)

Mya Moody - 59th(14.59)

Azaaya Keats - 68th(14.74)

Allana Simmons - 76th(15.01)

Chloe Icenhour - 90th(15.37)

Alisha Tate - 95th(15.54)

Xaviyana Grant - 119th(16.48)

Malasia Coats - 122nd(16.64)

Afton Bostian - 127th(16.96)

Valeria Crank - 129th(17.17)

Girls’ 400-meter

Mya Moody - 10th(1:06.30)

Natalie Thomas - 13th(1:06.81)

Shaylah Allen - 17th(1:08.36)

Allana Simmons - 24th(1:10.43)

Chloe Icenhour - 25th(1:11.03)

Girls 800-meter run

Lei Shaw - 5th(2:42.54)

Girls’ Shot Put

Janiyah Jackson - 7th(26-6.50)

What’s Next

The Eagles will get back in action on Friday, March 27 at the Monticello Invitational at Jasper County High School.