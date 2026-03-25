STRICKLAND: Week 10 under the Gold Dome

Editor’s Note: The week referred to in this column is March 16-20, 2026.

With just days remaining in the 2026 Legislative Session before Sine Die on April 2, Republicans under the Gold Dome are in a full sprint to deliver on the promises we made to you. Every vote, every bill, and every late night is focused on defending your hard-earned money and preserving the conservative values that make Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

While others talk, Senate Republicans are delivering.

From day one, we have made it clear that Georgia’s economic success should reach every community, not just a select few. That’s why we passed House Bill 376 to expand tax credits for the rehabilitation of historic properties, with a strong focus on rural counties often left behind. This measure will help to revitalize our main streets, support small businesses and make sure that no part of Georgia is overlooked in our state’s growth.

With the continued rise in gas prices, we are taking meaningful steps to ease the burden many Georgians are feeling at the pump. The Senate has unanimously passed HB 1199, legislation that will suspend the state gas tax for the next 60 days. At a time when families and communities are already facing significant financial pressures, this is a practical way to help lower costs and provide some immediate relief over the coming months.

Through our diligent financial stewardship of your tax dollars, we are once again in a position to give money back to you and your family. The Senate passed House Bill 1000, paving the way for a fourth round of income tax rebates. That means up to $250 for individuals, $375 for heads of household and $500 for married couples filing jointly. While Washington continues to spend recklessly, Republicans in Georgia are proving that conservative leadership means putting money back in your pocket when you need it most.

We are also taking decisive action to protect our classrooms from foreign influence. House Bill 1379 ensures transparency by requiring schools and universities to disclose funding from hostile foreign nations like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Georgians deserve to know who is attempting to shape what our students are taught, and Republicans are standing firm to ensure our education system reflects our values, not those of our nation’s enemies.

When it comes to public safety, we’re sending a clear message to criminals: if you bring deadly drugs into our communities, there will be consequences. With the passage of House Bill 535, we are cracking down on fentanyl traffickers by imposing tough, mandatory penalties on those who poison our streets. This measure is a step in the right direction in the fight to stop a crisis that has devastated too many lives across our state and nation.

The final days of session are always the most critical, and Republicans are not letting up. We will continue fighting to lower costs and defend the principles that have kept Georgia strong.

A bill very close to my heart took an important step forward this week, passing the House Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security. Senate Bill 433, also known as “Rio’s Law,” creates a voluntary special license plate for individuals with autism and expands law enforcement training to promote safe, informed interactions with those in the autism community. I am grateful to our colleagues in the House for supporting this effort to better protect vulnerable Georgians and ensure law enforcement officers are equipped to respond appropriately in complex situations involving individuals with developmental disabilities.

As always, it is an honor to serve you. If you have questions, concerns, or ideas, I encourage you to reach out. Your voice drives the work we do every day under the Gold Dome.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.