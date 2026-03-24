Redskins salvage series with Friday wins over Putnam County

EATONTON, Ga. — After dropping the series opener on their home field, Social Circle made the most of its opportunities on Friday as it won both games of a region doubleheader over Putnam County.

Even in the game one loss, the ‘Skins found ways to put up big numbers at the plate in every game of the series.

Social Circle 7, Putnam County 2

When it came time for the first game of the day, Garrett Brooks delivered a dazzling performance on the mound.

Seven full innings and 108 pitches later, Brooks did more than enough to hold down the War Eagle lineup — despite allowing the game’s first run.

Social Circle stepped into the box first and looked to put together a promising inning right away with a lead off single from Brayden Allen. However, Putnam County’s Wade Johnston struck out the next three batters to close out the opening frame.

Brooks started his day with a pair of quick ground outs, but consecutive walks ultimately led to the first run of the day. With two on, a RBI double from Jackson Dodd put Putnam County ahead 1-0.

It took an inning, but Social Circle found a way to climb back and take the lead for good.

Allen, Jake Blankenship and Ian Miller reached base to start off the top of the third before Brooks helped himself with a two-run double to left field.

After RBI at-bats from Cooper Davis and Zach Smallwood, the ‘Skins lead shot up to 4-1.

Logan Moss singled home Smallwood later in the frame as Social Circle took a 5-1 lead before the ball was handed back to Brooks.

Brooks pitched a pair of scoreless frames before the War Eagles tacked on their second run of the day in the fifth.

Following a one-out walk from Wyatt Sims, Gates Lanzarone sent a RBI double into right field.

In the top of the seventh, the Redskins added on key insurance runs.

Miller led off the frame with a single before Brooks smoked a line drive just over the shortstop’s glove. The relay throw in was awry, and it allowed Miller to score and Brooks to advance to third base.

Two at-bats later, Social Circle’s seventh run scored via wild pitch as Jase Wykoff raced home.

When the game turned back over to the bottom of the seventh, Brooks pitched around a two-out walk to seal the win for Social Circle in game one to finish his complete game.

Through seven innings of work, Brooks allowed only two earned runs on three hits while he struck out six batters. Brooks was one of four Social Circle batters to finish with a mulit-hit game.

Allen, Miller and Smallwood combined for six hits in the win.

Social Circle 10, Putnam County 7

The Redskins found themselves out-hit by the end of game two, but it still ended with a Social Circle win.

Moss was tabbed as the game two starter as he battled with Dodd, who started for the War Eagles.

Despite an early surge from Putnam County, the consistent scoring from the ‘Skins was too much to handle.

A pair of miscues from the Putnam County infield put two Social Circle batters on base with two outs in the opening frame.

With a chance to do damage, Smallwood delivered with a RBI knock up the middle to give Social Circle an early 1-0 lead.

However, Putnam County would triple the lead by the end of the inning.

The War Eagles tallied four base hits as Branan Griffin and Dodd came through with RBI singles.

Putnam County led 3-1, but it was quickly matched.

With Moss and Barrett Bramlett on base, Blankenship sent a deep drive to center field that approached the warning track. Although it just stayed in the park for the fly out, it was deep enough to allow both runners to tag up and score to tie the game.

Moss pitched around trouble in both the second and third innings, but he managed to get out of both unscathed — which set up a ‘Skins rally to take the lead in the fourth frame.

Moss, Bramlett and Allen managed to reach base with two outs. Miller stepped into the box and saw two pitches go by before he unloaded the bases in one swing.

Miller hit a deep drive off the right field wall that resulted in a three-run double that broke the game open for the ‘Skins in the fourth inning.

Brooks walked right after, but Dodd recorded the third out before anymore damage.

It took two innings, but Putnam Count’s answer arrived in the bottom of the fifth. Following a RBI double from Griffin, Dodd made it a one-run game on a sacrifice fly to left field.

But once again, the ‘Skins put out an answer of their own.

Bramlett drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the inning before advancing to second and then to third. While Putnam County’s Edwin Collins was still focused on the second batter of the frame, he inadvertently balked to drive in Bramlett.

Collins went on to balk once again later in the inning, but the key moments came on RBI knocks from Brooks and Davis.

Following a Smallwood groundout to end the frame, Social Circle led 9-5.

Gibson Knapp took over for Moss in the final moments of the fifth and continued to pitch throughout the sixth.

The first batter for Putnam County reached on an error, but Knapp looked to be on track as he recorded the first two outs on the next five pitches.

However, a mistake-pitch to Sims cut the lead right back to two. Sims hit an 0-2 pitch to the right field corner, where the ball bounced off the top of the wall and over the fence for a home run.

Griffin lined out to end the frame, but the contest was once again close with a 9-7 Social Circle lead.

Jake Frachiseur walked to start a promising final frame for the ‘Skins.

Two batters later, Bramlett worked a long at-bat before he delivered an RBI single to center field to take the lead back up to three.

Social Circle led 10-7 ahead of the final frame as Knapp returned to the mound. However, he found himself in trouble immediately as the first two batters of the inning reached.

With a recent home run already on the stat sheet for the War Eagles, head coach Chris Davis made another pitching change with the tying run at the plate.

Miller took over for Gibson and found himself in a full count before he earned the first out on a fly ball from Lanzarone.

Three pitches later, Miller struck out Collins before he did the same to Channing Pittman.

Ball game.

Moss was tabbed as the winning pitcher in game two as he finished with seven strikeouts through 4.2 innings.

Miller recorded the save for Social Circle as he struck out a pair of batters and allowed no hits.

Multiple players grabbed hits in the win, but Bramlett’s 3-for-3 line led the team as he finished with three runs, one RBI and one walk.

What’s Next

Social Circle will start a three-game series with Lamar County today and finish the final two games on Friday, March 27.