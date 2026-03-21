Eagles drop series opener to East Forsyth, continue skid

COVINGTON, Ga. — A quiet day at the plate led to Eastside’s fourth consecutive defeat as the Eagles fell 2-7 in the series opener to East Forsyth.

With only three hits and a pair of runs, the Eagles were unable to match the Broncos, who broke out with a string of scoring in the middle innings.

Jayden Bloodworth tabbed as the starter for Eastside and head coach Shane Griffin.

After a leadoff fly out, Bloodworth plunked the No. 2 batter Brooks Smallwood. However, a 5-4-3 ending-inning double play sent the Eagles’ bats to the box for the first time.

Chase Jordan singled to lead off the bottom half before he later scored on an infield error from the Mustangs. Two more Eagles got on base, but East Forsyth’s Grant Barden maneuvered out of the frame with a 0-1 deficit.

Bloodworth looked well on his way to a 1-2-3 inning after a pair of quick outs in the second, but East Forsyth tied the game on consecutive knocks.

Jackson Staton notched a two-out single before Drew Collis drove him home on an RBI double.

Barden returned to the mound dialed in as he struck out the side. When his teammates returned to the box, they ultimately rewarded him with the lead.

Alastair McKinnis was hit by the first pitch of the inning before he immediately found himself in scoring position after he stole second base.

Bloodworth then battled with Jake Adamson, who delivered with an RBI single to put East Forsyth ahead for the first time.

A sacrifice fly from Boone Blanton added an additional run for the Mustangs before the end of the frame.

In the fourth, three consecutive RBI doubles from Adamson, Smallwood and Blanton gave the Mustangs a commanding 7-1 lead in game one.

Barden continued to excel on the mound as he held the Eagles scoreless for the rest of his outing.

With a 7-1 lead ahead of the final inning, Eat Forsyth turned the ball over to Benny McDonald, who looked to record the final three outs.

Tripp Swords and Kason Williams both reached base, which allowed Bloodworth to trim the lead on an RBI single into center field.

However, Bloodworth’s knock proved to be the final run of the day as a strikeout in the next at-bat closed the game with a 7-2 win for the Mustangs.

The Eagles were outhit 3-10 on Tuesday as the lineup had almost no answers for Barden on the mound.

Eastside’s hits came from Jordan, Swords and Bloodworth.

Adamson, Smallwood, Staton and Collis recorded multi-hit games for the Mustangs.

What’s Next

The Eagles traveled on the road Friday, March 20 for the final two games of the series, but the Mustangs completed the sweep with a pair of wins(4-8, 2-3).

Eastside’s record is back to .500 at 8-8 with a 0-6 start to Region 8-AAAA play. The Eagles will begin a three-game series with Flowery Branch Tuesday, March 24.



