Alcovy’s bats erupt for 19-4 rout over Cedar Shoals

ATHENS, Ga. — The Alcovy Tigers grabbed a dominant 19-4 win over Cedar Shoals on Thursday with the help of an 11-run fifth frame.

Alcovy broke out for 10 hits and 19 runs over the Jaguars as the Tigers’ lineup jumped all over starter Jay Johnson.

Evan Kenley and Trey Bryant both reached base to start the game, but a Justin Gamble RBI single gave Alcovy its first run of the day. In the next at-bat, Bryant scored on a groundout from Cody Whitmer.

Kenley took the mound for the Tigers and posted a strong outing despite an early run.

After Cedar Shoals’ leadoff batter Zac Pomeroy was plunked, he later stole second and third before he scored on an error from Whitmer behind the plate.

Kenley escaped the inning without any more damage, but Johnson delivered a 1-2-3 inning to put the Jaguars right back in the box.

In need of a shutdown inning, Kenley retired the side in order and did it with a pair of strikeouts.

When Alcovy returned to the dugout, Kenley took off the glove and grabbed a bat before he led off the ensuing frame with a single.

Later in the frame, Gamble scored another run with a RBI infield knock.

When the bottom of the third rolled around, Kenley found himself in trouble. Following back-to-back singles and a walk, the Jaguars loaded the bases.

Three pitches later, Aiden Bolton singled into right field to trim the Alcovy lead by one.

With two runners still on, Kenley struck out Aiden Childress before Whitmer threw a strike to third base to nab Pomeroy for the final out.

After a strong answer from Cedar Shoals, Alcovy found a way to add runs once again.

Tyler Jefferson and Channing Jones led off the frame with walks before Isaiah Matthews scored both on a two-run double.

Matthews later scored on a dropped third strike. With two runners still on, Bryant doubled into center field to score an additional two runs as Alcovy took a 8-2 lead.

When Alcovy came back around in the fifth, the Tigers put the game away.

Jones tacked on a run early in the frame, but the majority of Alcovy’s final runs came with two outs.

Later in the inning, Jones scored on a passed ball before Johnson hit a batter with the bases loaded to make the lead 11-2.

Gamble delivered yet again with an RBI knock, but a string of quality at-bats from Jones, Matthews and Kadyn Marks later in the inning added the final runs for the Tigers.

A passed ball allowed two Cedar Shoals runs to score in the fifth, but Landon Slaughter-Mill shut the door on the Jaguars with a trio of strikeouts.

Alcovy ended a seven-game skid in a big way as the team tallied its highest run total of the season on Thursday.

Gamble posted a strong line as he finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three stolen bases. Bryant finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs and one walk.

Matthews finished his day with a 2-for-4 line with three RBIs and two runs.

Kenley was tabbed as the winning pitcher for Alcovy as he finished with six strikeouts over four innings of work.

Alcovy improved its season record to 3-9 with the win. The Tigers will look to grab their first win in Region 8-AAAAA play when they begin a three-game series with Clarke Central on Monday, March 23.