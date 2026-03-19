Oxford cancels July 4 parade, council discusses alternative celebration

OXFORD, Ga. – Plans for an Independence Day celebration in Oxford are still up in the air as of March 16.

Earlier this month, the Oxford City Council voted not to have the annual July 4 parade. The city publicized the decision on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

“This year, after thoughtful discussion, the City of Oxford Mayor and City Council voted not to hold the parade,” the Facebook post read, in part. “While we know this may come as disappointing news to some, we also see it as an opportunity to reimagine how we celebrate as a community.

”Instead of hosting the long-standing parade, the council weighed ideas of a different possible Independence Day-related celebration at Monday’s work session.

Mayor David Eady suggested the idea of having an event more like an Independence Day festival. Eady said that the city could utilize the green space in the town center area and increase the number of vendors who already participate in Oxford’s quarterly festivals and farmers markets.

Some council members were in favor of this idea, with some additions. This included Councilman Mike Ready, who wanted children’s activities to be included.

“We need to make sure that we do something for the children, not just about the food,” Ready said. “Because parents are bringing their kids to have fun.”

Others on the council, like Councilman Jim Windham, were not as sold on the idea.

“I’m having a hard time working up any enthusiasm for any of it to tell you the truth,” Windham said. “...The parade was so highly thought of…I just don’t see this going on as an ongoing thing.”

Windham and Councilman Erik Oliver said that staffing concerns will still persist, whether it's a parade or a festival.

“There’s no way in hell it's any less work,” Windham said on the idea of a festival instead of the parade. “It’s just not possible.”

A focal point of discussion about the hypothetical festival was the date it might be held on.

A proposed date listed on the city’s work session agenda was Saturday, June 27, which is the same day the City of Porterdale’s Village Blast is scheduled. Eady said that picking this date would allow employees within the city to enjoy Independence Day with their families.

Specific branding for the festival was also discussed. Instead of exclusively labeling it around Independence Day, talk of labeling it a “Summer Festival” or an “Oxford Homecoming” were among the ideas pitched.

After 20 minutes of discussion, Ready said the staff should be authorized to look into throwing a festival, but on a scale that reflects the City of Oxford’s size.

“We need to do something to keep the spirit of the city together at least once a year,” Ready said.

Eady ultimately asked Interim City Clerk Stacey Mullen to consult with Event Manager Sydney Mathis about exploring the next steps. No formal vote was issued and it is unclear when the council will discuss the topic again.

Though Oxford’s Independence Day parade has been put on the shelf, the City of Covington is holding its own parade on July 4 at 10 a.m. Additionally, in lieu of the city’s traditional fireworks display, a festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Legion Field following the parade. Details surrounding the festival remain unclear.