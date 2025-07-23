Offseason Player Spotlight: Emily Turner

The Social Circle Lady Redskins will field a young team in 2025-26, but the team is returning their top arm in the form of senior Emily Turner.

Turner is coming off a junior season that saw her earn Region Pitcher of the Year for Region 4A-Division I.

With the season on deck, Turner shared her thoughts on the current roster and the work they have put in over the summertime.

“I feel like with a lot of new people coming in, we are already getting close together and practicing well together,” Turner said. “We have made a lot of progress so far.”

Now as a senior leader on the team, Turner has been intentional about guiding the underclassmen on the roster.

“I want to keep everyone in a positive mood with my energy,” Turner said. “I want to keep everyone hype during the game. Knowing that I am one of the older people, I know that people like to look up to the older players. So I just want to keep a positive role toward everyone.”

Despite the youth and the “new” surrounding the team, Turner believes this team shares many of the qualities of the program’s past teams.

“We just know no matter what happens, we always find a way to fight back,” Turner said.

Turner described herself as a “curve and rise” pitcher, and she had her best season yet last year as a junior.

Last season, Turner pitched to a 11-3 record as he led the team in innings pitched(82.1), earned run average(2.89) and strikeouts(113).

After back-to-back seasons with over 20 wins with Social Circle, reaching Columbus with a new crop of players is what Turner is most looking forward to this season.

“Playing with a bunch of new girls and seeing what happens throughout the season,” Turner said. “Seeing how far we can go and seeing if we can get to state.”