AT&T, Compudopt team up to donate laptops to Newton County students and residents

As Newton County prepares for back-to-school season, 100 residents will now have a new laptop in their possession.

On Wednesday morning, at the Newton County Historical Courthouse, AT&T and Compudopt donated laptops and backpacks to Newton County citizens in need. Fifty laptops were donated during Wednesday’s presentation, while the remainder will be donated on Saturday.

The tech giants partnered with the Georgia Family Connection Partnership to identify qualifying households in need of this assistance.

“Having access to technology is critical,” said Brian Barfield, regional director of external affairs for AT&T Georgia. “With partners like Georgia Family Connection and Compudopt, we’re connecting more Georgians to greater possibilities.”

Each laptop is equipped with two years of free technical support as well as a lifetime license to Microsoft Office products.

Several local officials were on hand to commemorate the generous donations. This included Covington Mayor Fleeta Baggett, who emphasized the importance of what bridging the digital divide means for the city.

“There are some days when you’re the mayor when you get to do things that are magic. This is magic,” Baggett said. “The reason why I say that is because technology is magic… We’re so grateful to have such good partners that are willing to step up and give back to these students.”

Interim Newton County Board of Commissioners Chair Linda Hays shared a similar sentiment with Baggett, putting over the forward thinking presented through this initiative.

“It’s just such a great idea to know that students and other people will have access to computers, technology and school supplies,” Hays said. “That’s the key to helping our students succeed.”

Finally, Sheriff Ezell Brown spoke before the crowd on behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. As part of the donation, 10 members from the Newton County Residence Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program were named recipients of the laptops and backpacks.

Brown noted how important it was to help those returning to the community to have a chance to succeed as well.

“When I look out and I see some residents here from our RSAT program, it just warms my heart,” Brown said. “My hat’s off to you all for continuing to do great work.”

In addition to the RSAT program, members of the Taylor Made Foundation, Building Strong Futures program and Newton County Senior Services were among the donation recipients on Wednesday.

Just before the students and residents lined up to receive the laptops and backpacks, Sonya Hope, regional manager of the Georgia Family Connection Partnership, took to the podium to further emphasize the magnitude of Wednesday’s event.

Hope said that bridging the digital divide is no longer a want, but a need.

“Access to technology is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity,” Hope said. “When we provide tools like laptops and access to digital resources, we’re not just handing out devices, we’re unlocking doors to learning, connection and opportunity.”



