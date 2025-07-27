New Operations Leader hired for Piedmont Newton

Piedmont Newton Hospital welcomed a new executive director of operations. Jon-Michael Williams has joined Piedmont from Atrium Health, where he had served in progressive leadership positions in both Macon and Charlotte, N.C. since 2015.

Williams has significant experience expanding specialty care offerings. In his most recent role he led a 30-person team to identify a location, execute renovations and recruit physicians to launch a medical oncology service line for Atrium that provided care to more than 500 patients in its first year.

Williams was engaged in the Men’s Diversity Leadership Network at Atrium, serving as co-chair. He was also on the board of Propelling Adolescents Toward Careers in Healthcare (PATCH), a high school medical pathway program reminiscent of the Junior Volunteer Program and Health Careers Scholarship offered by Piedmont Newton.

“At Piedmont Newton, we are always looking for ways to bring new and more advanced health services and specialties to our community. Jon-Michael is the right person to support us in expanding access to care close to home” said Lindsey Petrini, chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton. “He is an engaged leader, committed to making a positive difference, and we are lucky to have him on our leadership team.”

Williams holds a master’s degree from Xavier University in health services administration, and he now sits on the executive council for that department at Xavier. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Wright State University.