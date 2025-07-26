Kyle Leighton named president of Peachtree Lighting

Peachtree Lighting, a U.S.-based commercial lighting manufacturer with more than 40 years of history in Covington, has announced the appointment of Kyle Leighton as its new president. Leighton brings with him a deep well of experience in lighting, controls, energy strategy, and business development, positioning Peachtree Lighting for a bold new chapter focused on engineering excellence, profitability and industry innovation.

“As a cornerstone of Covington’s manufacturing landscape since its founding, Peachtree Lighting has built a national reputation for delivering high-quality architectural luminaires and customized lighting solutions,” a press release stated. “The appointment of Kyle Leighton reflects the company’s renewed commitment to strengthening its product offerings and expanding its reach in the competitive commercial lighting sector.”

Leighton, an industry veteran and former tED Magazine “30 Under 35” honoree (2013), has held senior roles across the lighting and controls ecosystem. His career spans leadership positions with Everlast Lighting, MHT Lighting, Siemens Enlighted, and Crestron Electronics, where he led national sales initiatives and developed comprehensive strategies for connected lighting and building automation systems.

Beyond the boardroom, Leighton is an accomplished academic. He has authored multiple engineering studies, with select works published by the National Academies, a rare distinction in the lighting field. His analytical insights have earned him national credibility among lighting engineers, designers, and energy professionals alike.

Leighton has wasted no time implementing strategic changes at Peachtree Lighting. He has already begun hiring new lighting agents, streamlining operations and forging new vendor partnerships to enhance engineering output and improve margins.

“We’re not just innovating for the sake of technology—we’re doing it to reignite Covington’s role in the national manufacturing economy,” Leighton said. “Peachtree Lighting has an incredible legacy, and I’m honored to lead it into the next era. From the shop floor to the design studio, we are going to elevate what American lighting manufacturing means in 2025 and beyond.”