Jail Log: July 20, 2025

ALMAND, JOSHUA HARRIS, 42, 176 HAMLIN RD JACKSON, GA 30233, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED STALKING, DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

ANDERSON, COURVASIA YACHIA, 36, 5101 LEAFSTONE DR. COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JULY 20, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL(LESS SAFE), PASSING ON SOLID YELLOW LINE.

BARR, JR, RICKY CORNELIUS, 34, 7125 GEIGER STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

BARR, RICKY CORNELIUS, 62, 10124 BROKEN BRANCH CT. N COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

BOGAN, ADDISON TREMON, 33, 10149 FIELDCREST WALK COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY PPD JULY 20, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR.

BRASWELL, JOSHUA LEE, 45, 836 COWAN RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR, IMPROPER PASSING, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

BROWN, DEARRA SANQUONYA, 25, 9182 CECILIA STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 17, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: AGGRAV ASSAULT).

BUTLER, MICHAEL VINCENT, 43, 10196 TWIN OAKS DR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

CAMPBELL, DARRELL LEWIS, 51, 329 BROOK RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG:PUBLIC DRUNK,OBST).

CASATELLI, JOSEPH S, 56, 200 TAMEA TRAIL COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - MISDEMEANOR (FVA).

CASTANEDA, GENARO ANDRADE, 48, 125 TROTTERS WALK COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR.

CLEMONS, JEREMIAH VINCENT, 22, 540 OAK HILL RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG RECKLESS DRIVING).

CURRY, TRENICIA YULONDA, 54, 35 TANNERS CT COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH INPATIENT COMPETENCY RESTORATION SERVICE ORDER RECEIVED.

DAVIS, GRADY JAMES, 52, 5126 LACKEY STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH THEFT OF LOST/MISLAID PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR.

DONNELL, ALANTE MONRICO, 38, 9150 WOODHAVEN DR. COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), RECKLESS DRIVING.

DORKO, MARK JEFFREY, 34, 4133 DORCHESTER DR SE COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 17, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (ORIG OFF CROSS GUARDL W/ CONT, CRIM DAM, THEFT X TAKING, POSS. FAILURE TO APPEAR (ORIG OFF SHOPLIFTING).

DRAYTON, TYQUAN LAMAR, 29, 2265 BAILEY DR N. NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 29405, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

ELLZEY, KEVIN EUGENE, 36, 8170 GEIGER ST COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

GAITHER, TREBOR DAWNAN, 35, 1108 HULL STREET OXFORD, GA 30054, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED.

GASSETT, JADA SHA KENYA, 23, 65 RATLIFF DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE SIMPLE BATTERY.

GLENN, WILLIE MACK, 53, 310 OAK MEADOW PLACE COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 17, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, MALICE MURDER, MALICE MURDER, POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN.

GOLDEN, TYNISHA LANET, 29, 100 REGENCY PLACE HINESVILLE, GA 31313, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), SIMPLE BATTERY, SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE, TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY.

GREEN, III, DELVA -, 36, 2128A MCCALLA ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30013, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 20, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL(LESS SAFE), IMPROPER LANE USAGE.

GREENWAY, KEVIN RAY, 41, 70 TROTTERS WALK COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

HEADLEY, HOWARD HEART, 55, 1081 FOREST HILLS DR CONYERS, GA 30094, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: CRIM DMG 2ND DEGREE).

HILL, JA'QUON O'NEIL, 25, 1112 ROWANSHYRE CIR MCDONOUGH, GA 30253, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE.

HOLLIS, MITCHELL GAGE, 25, 35 WATER OAK TRAIL COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 1ST DEGREE, SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

HUNTER, QUENTIN DARELL, 48, HOMELESS COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

HYDE, ODANE OSWAYNE, 36, 6091 NW 61ST AVE FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33063, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ***FOREST CO S.O. CRANDON, WI)***.

JENKINS, LARRY LEMONSCHEU, 40, 2701 MIKE PADGETT HWY AUGUSTA, GA 30906, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION, ORG DWLS GIVING FALSE INFO SPEEDING.

JOHNSON, GERARD MALIK, 22, 105 OTELIA LN COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG DWLS NO INSURANCE).

KENDRICK, QUAVIR TRAVONNE, 22, 387 STONE HILL DR STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30087, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

KILBY, DEAN GIBSON, 67, 337 SHORELINE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

KINCY, CAROLYN MARIE, 33, 1539 BOULDERCREST RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 13, AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

KUVACH, KYLE MANUEL, 32, 80 SHENDANOAH DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH FALSE IMPRISONMENT, THEFT BY TAKING - FELONY.

LANE, SAMAAKI OMORIE, 22, 255 LANDON WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH INTERFERENCE WITH CUSTODY - MISDEMEANOR, PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

LANKFORD, NATHANIEL, 59, 2444 CHRISTAIN CIRCLE COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG DUI, POSS OF MARI, DWLS, RECK DRI).

LINDSEY, KENDRICK DASHAWN, 24, 1720 DRUIDS CROSSING CONYERS, GA 30013, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION ORG AGG ASSAULT FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

MARSHALL, KEVIN DAVOUR, 30, 25 SOUTH LINKS DR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY TELEPHONE CALL.

MEEKS, DUSTIN CAIN, 39, 104 SEARS RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY JASP JULY 20, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

MCDONALD, JAROD JACOB, 23, 65 EDWARDS WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (FVA), BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR.

NALWASKY, ETHAN A, 26, 3229 MAE AVE BROOKHAVEN, GA 30319, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JULY 20, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

NEWTON, MYRON BREON, 32, 75 LOGANS RUN COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (ORIG OFF RECKLESS DRIVING).

NORMAN, JR, ROY, 66, 13 PINK ST PORTERDALE, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY PPD JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY.

ORDONEZ, CARLOS F, 44, 106 SOUTH HAMPTON SQUARE LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), IMPROPER PASSING.

PARTAIN, JEFFREY SCOTT, 40, 9935 POOLE RD VILLA RICA, GA 30180, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

PIERCE, AMANDA JEAN, 42, 125 CASHEW CT COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 17M AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY.

REED, CHRIS EDWARD, 36, 190 LIBERTY HILL RD. GRIFFIN, GA 30224, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

REID, BRANDON CLAYFORD, 36, 335 FIELDVIEW LANE COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER - FELONY, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, RECKLESS DRIVING, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

RODGERS, KAMERON WHITNEY, 44, 250 LAKEVIEW TRAIL COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (ORG:AGG BATT, TXT, BATT FVA, BATT).

ROUNTREE, NICHOLAS ALAN, 39, 1240 HONEY LANE EVANS, GA 30809, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISD (ORIG: DUI ALCOHOL 2ND).

SANFORD, LINDA GAIL, 60, 2444 CHRISTIAN CIR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY, TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY, TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY, TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY.

SIMMONS, MATTHEW WILLIAM, 36, 2910 BROACH SPUR MONROE, GA 30656, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE USAGE.

SKINNER, TRACI LEIGH, 27, 460 HWY 142 EAST LOT 10 COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING - MISDEMEANOR.

SMITH, GAVIN AARON, 34, 25 LAKESIDE DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISD(ORIG: DWLS,NO PROOF,FTS/Y).

SMITH, QUINDARIUS ONEAL, 34, 45 MEADOWS OVERLOOK DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING ON DIVIDED HIGHWAYS CROSSING MEDIAN, DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL(LESS SAFE), ENDANGERING A CHILD BY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS, IMPROPER LANE USAGE.

SMITH, RODNEY MANDELL, 52, 10824 FLAT SHOALS RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, VEHICLE TURNING LEFT.

SMITH, STEVEN CADET, 58, 11 MAGNOLIA STREET PORTERDALE, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY, PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: CRUEL CHILD, SIMP BATT,DIS CDT).

SMITH, TRIUN JAIMYZE, 20, 2001 SYLVAN RD SW ATLANTA, GA 30310, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR ( FALSE INFO TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER).

STEELE NELSON, REGINALD GREGORY, 38, 125 HIGHWOOD DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

STOVALL, PAMELA DENISE, 56, 8164 COLLIER ST COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

STRICKLAND, SAMUEL JAMES, 45, 600 COWAN RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 19, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 1ST OFFENSE, REGISTRATION AND LICENSE REQUIREMENTS; PENALTIES.

TILLERY, MICHAEL HOMER, 55, 11 PEACHTREE ST PORTERDALE, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY PPD JULY 14, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

TURAY, ABUBAKARR, 32, 508 HINES STREET AUGUSTA, GA 30901, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JULY 17, AND CHARGED WITH AFFIXING TINT TO WINDOWS OR WINDSHIELDS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OUNCE, SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

WALLACE, KELLY DENISE, 31, 5168 HILLSIDE DR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED 11 DAYS.

WALLACE, KRISTOFFER DON, 36, 5168 HILLSIDE DR NW COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED (DRUG COURT SENTENCED TO SERVE 48 HRS).

WASHINGTON, ASHIAH NYOMI, 19, 1958 LONG CREEK FALLS GROVETOWN, GA 30813, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER, THEFT BY TAKING - FELONY.

WATKINS, MARTIN SEAN, 40, 4196 LOGAN DR LOGANVILLE, GA 30052, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER.

WHITE, CLARENCE SHERARD, 53, HOMELESS OXFORD, GA 30054, WAS ARRESTED BY OPD JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- ORIG: CRIM TRESP, SIMPLE ASSAULT), GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER.

WHITE, MICHAEL THOMAS, 35, 115 WILDFLOWER TRAIL OXFORD, GA 30054, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT.

WHITFIELD, JAMICHAEL LASHAWN, 33, 437 TEAL CIRCLE STATESBORO, GA 30458, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) (ORG:DWLS).

WINSTON, MARVULUS AVYANA, 18, 190 B PIPER RD COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE.

WILLIAMS, JESSICA RUTH, 34, 76 SIMS RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 16, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED (SERVE 14 DYS NCJ).

WILLIS, ERIC, 55, 882 FOX STREET ATLANTA, GA 30518, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

WOODS, JORDAN DEVANTE, 31, 204 EAST FELTON DR CARTERSVILLE, GA 30120, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 15, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- FELONY.

WRIGHT, WILLIE LYEN, 26, 2950 SPRINGDALE RD SW ATLANTA, GA 30315, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 18, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE, SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

